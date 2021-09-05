 Skip to content
Hurricane Larry to be a bigger nuisance than Cousin Larry
33
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don' be ridiculus
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What a country!"

/s
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad there aren't two Hurricane Darryls.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.

Keep it up, Mother Nature.

We can't afford to get rid of all those dumbasses in the south ourselves.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I'm reading, it's not projected to hit the US, correct? It's staying in the Atlantic? If bad surf is the biggest threat that's really not terrible.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hi, I'm Hurricane Larry, this is Hurricane Darryl, this is Hurricane Darryl again after it reforms over the Atlantic."
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be followed by Hurricane Darryl, and the other Hurricane Darryl.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: "Hi, I'm Hurricane Larry, this is Hurricane Darryl, this is Hurricane Darryl again after it reforms over the Atlantic."


*shakes tiny fists*
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But which one's wearing the leisure suit?
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No word of leisure suits...
 
Lapdance
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hurricane Moe is next.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You guys are all insane.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lapdance: Hurricane Moe is next.


The best Stooge.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was the best of times.
It was The End of Times.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope it doesn't flood the ingy bingy
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: From what I'm reading, it's not projected to hit the US, correct? It's staying in the Atlantic? If bad surf is the biggest threat that's really not terrible.


It's not going to hit North America. Current NHC projection has Larry becoming a major hurricane about ... now... after which it is likely to buzz-saw across Bermuda and wander off into the North Atlantic.

TFH is technically correct (the best kind), in that Larry will likely be a Cat 4 or 5. But it isn't getting anywhere near the US Atlantic coast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dangerous surf? Is going to hide under your bed and murder you in your sleep?

How about just stay out of the farking ocean for a bit.

Or don't, I really don't care.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You guys are all insane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they're not caught unprepared.

"I HAVE..."

"Oh, God."

"...A PLAN!"
 
millia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet - "I Know A Guy Named Larry" (Official Audio)
Youtube aU0LWq5dcps

May we not know a hurricane named Larry.
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It isn't even going to hit Bermuda...they may get some strong winds and some rain, and a lot of high surf. But this ones going to mostly be a bother to ships at sea, thankfully.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: 4seasons85!: From what I'm reading, it's not projected to hit the US, correct? It's staying in the Atlantic? If bad surf is the biggest threat that's really not terrible.

It's not going to hit North America. Current NHC projection has Larry becoming a major hurricane about ... now... after which it is likely to buzz-saw across Bermuda and wander off into the North Atlantic.

TFH is technically correct (the best kind), in that Larry will likely be a Cat 4 or 5. But it isn't getting anywhere near the US Atlantic coast.

[Fark user image image 850x433]


Looks like Newfoundland might get hit.
Today I learned that Newfoundland has been hit 25 times.
Greenland and Iceland will probably get some much needed rain.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's "Hurricane Larry" because it's way out there and not bothering too many people. Piss him off, though, and he'll come ashore, and we'll have to call him "Hurricane Lawrence."
 
docgrog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember scuba diving about 50 miles off shore in the Northeast with one of these going on  Not much going on at the surface, but 80 feet down, periodically this massive unseen force would just pick me up and push me a fewf feet.  Learned a lot about storm surge and how things like tsunamis occur.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Leisure Suit Larry time
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark you, Larry. We see you coming and have a surprise for you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your best friend Harry has a brother Larry.

In five days from now he's gonna marry.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Nice.

Keep it up, Mother Nature.

We can't afford to get rid of all those dumbasses in the south ourselves.


As someone who has had total losses from Ida and have several relatives and friends who have literally lost everything, let me take this opportunity to tell you to go fark yourself with a porcupine.
 
