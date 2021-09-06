 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You could fill a lot of vending machines with all that   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuck together in one big clump?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Guess not
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful pic of what that might look like 👀
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local police told the media they had not confiscated "such a large number of panties in years."

Wait.

This has happened before?

/dude, just open a laundry service
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local police told the media they had not confiscated "such a large number of panties in years."

So... they have in the past, tho. Never stop being Japan, Japan.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local police told the media they had not confiscated "such a large number of panties in years."

Translation: "This happens all the time, just not in this quantity."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Stuck together in one big clump?


One big waifu-shaped construct, actually.

A panty golem.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year at Burning Man we camped across from the Tom Jones Panty Camp.  Wish I could finger out a photo.  It was a cool set up.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody got a dime? Somebody needs to go back and get a shiatload o' dimes!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just get a Japan tag already and not have to inconvenience ourselves with the 11 picoseconds it takes to figure out the origin of stories like this?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he steal them before or after the wash.  Money value on them depends on this.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madness - in the middle of the night
Youtube aCAaFT_a-yU
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more than a handful!
 
inelegy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Japan?

<looks at article>

Japan.  Because: of course.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are safer options out there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: There are safer options out there...

[Fark user image image 346x346]


Co2 extraction with all the botanical terpenes of the original dirty panties.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I lived in Taipei my landlord used to steal my clothes. He seemed to prefer my bras and shoes, though. He was sneaky about it - one item at a time, so it would be plausible that it had blown off the line or I had just misplaced something.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand, it's in Japan. Didn't see that one coming.
 
