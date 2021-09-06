 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Identical twins run unplanned experiment to test efficacy of vaccines after COVID rips through car service center they owned together. TL;DR: Billy got a pine box buried under six feet of dirt, Bobby got the J&J jab and sole ownership of the business   (yahoo.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obviously this means the Deep State got to them.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So Bobby is Hillary's sleeper assassin?  Must have been hard for him to inject his own brother with Novichok-laced pollen.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Real life Goofus and Gallant.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bobby's troubled by misinformation spread about the vaccine. The other day, he said, someone came into the shop saying she was sorry Billy died.

She then told Bobby her girlfriend's boyfriend said the vaccines have tracking devices.

Bobby said he told the woman to leave and did not mince words.
"It's people like you, repeating stupid (crap) from stupid people that keeps people from getting vaccines," Bobby said he told her. "And she probably tells 20 people a day the same (stuff)."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Worst. Goofus and Gallant. Ever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alternative headline:

Dedicated citizen scientists are helping prove the Covid vaccines work
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

He deserves a hero tag for that.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Yep.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image image 318x159]


Hmmm.  My gif doesn't seem to be giffing...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
of course this was in florida (vero beach).

but good on bobby (the vaccinated survivor) for shutting down idiots and removing them from his business:


