(Metro)   Doctors terminate healthy baby after confusing it with the twin's ill sibling. Dr George Costanza, white courtesy telephone   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Fail, Pregnancy, stories of patients, Freedom of Information requests, Fetus, Children's NHS Trust, outcome of that thorough review, Dr Fiona Reynolds, Physician  
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
/I'm so sorry
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LITIGIOUSNESS INTENSIFIES
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two for 1 sale
 
Jaesop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What in the fark
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was the only way to be sure.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like they had enough time to get emotionally invested in it, at least.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Classic mechanic's scam to inflate a bill.
 
Eravior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I swear that said "...the twin's evil sibling," a second ago.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A fetus is not a baby.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doryphore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They apologized, what more can you ask for really?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's an easy 10000 dollars.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: A fetus is not a baby.


It is when they want it to be.

/see laws addressing someone killing a pregnant woman
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Classic mechanic's scam to inflate a bill.


Except it is a government owned hospital.  They make the same amount either way.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, it's not like they had enough time to get emotionally invested in it, at least.


So...you've never been through a pregnancy with anyone.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know that four page waiver they make you sign before the operation? This is why.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For Sale: TWO pairs of baby shoes. Never worn.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Events like these are the reason this was made: 
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
woodjf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You know that four page waiver they make you sign before the operation? This is why.


A sharpie and the words right and wrong 😑
 
Saturn5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: A fetus is not a baby.


They really need to get some consistency in the law.
A fetus isn't a baby, so abortion isn't murder.
But if someone kills a pregnant woman, they'll be charged with two murders.

Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004
"The law defines "child in utero" as "a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb."

Since abortion isn't a crime, killing a fetus isn't murder.  But killing a pregnant woman is a crime, so then killing a fetus becomes murder.  The fetus is only a "legal victim" during the commission of specifically recognized federal crimes.  The rest of the time, it's just a lump of cells.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Saturn5: btch_cakes: A fetus is not a baby.

They really need to get some consistency in the law.
A fetus isn't a baby, so abortion isn't murder.
But if someone kills a pregnant woman, they'll be charged with two murders.

Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004
"The law defines "child in utero" as "a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb."

Since abortion isn't a crime, killing a fetus isn't murder.  But killing a pregnant woman is a crime, so then killing a fetus becomes murder.  The fetus is only a "legal victim" during the commission of specifically recognized federal crimes.  The rest of the time, it's just a lump of cells.


Things to consider before killing a pregnant woman.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If a fetus is a person then a woman can claim it as a dependent on her taxes right? Right? Hello? Anyone? Bueller?
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Saturn5: They really need to get some consistency in the law.


Society considers murdering a pregnant woman to be especially heinous.
A large portion of society is willing to give a woman the benefit of the doubt about exactly which tissues are hers.

It may not be a perfect answer, but no answer will be.  The law is clear as it is written, and as you have pointed out.  Being "consistent" isn't actually important, so long as it's well-defined.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Saturn5: They really need to get some consistency in the law.

Society considers murdering a pregnant woman to be especially heinous.
A large portion of society is willing to give a woman the benefit of the doubt about exactly which tissues are hers.

It may not be a perfect answer, but no answer will be.  The law is clear as it is written, and as you have pointed out.  Being "consistent" isn't actually important, so long as it's well-defined.


That's a fair point. DIdn't expect to see that on fark.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Abortions- they really bring out the kid in you.
 
