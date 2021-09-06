 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Want to protect children under 12 from Covid? Be a smart, responsible person   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Vaccination, Hospital, United States, Vaccine, President Joe Biden, federal medical team, spread of the virus, emergency room visits  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 11:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Surround children with vaccinated people,' Fauci says

yes, Dr. Fauci. So that's why Sprout isn't going anywhere near a classroom virus factory until the under 12 kids are vaccinated and proof is required to get into class, just like any other vaccination.

That we were so inflexible as a society in failure of supporting the vulnerable to stay at home and not farking worry about getting evicted or starving is an indictment almost as awful as the useless antivaxxers themselves. Capitalism is more important than people. Your freedom to behave to harm me is more important than my freedom to be safe in my own person. This is just all just visible expressions of why we aren't going to make it into the future as a civilization, and we did it to ourselves.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we had responsible people, the pandemic would have ended long ago.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: If we had responsible people, the pandemic would have ended long ago.


Probably not ended, but would have been manageable within the USA

We certainly wouldn't be seeing full ICU units in September.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The children are doomed.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But the great conservative thinkers of our time -- Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan -- have told me repeatedly the virus is fake and also is curable with horse paste, and they are all the pinnacle alpha males who could make a tank full of ANTIFA super-soldiers go into full retreat but who also would fall over dead if forced to wear a mask in public.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Silly Subby
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
from my Next Derp this morning...

"My Daughter has been diagnosed with Covid 19. She was told she has "Covid Lung" in both lungs. 
Does anyone see a Pulmonologist in the area who they would recommend?
Neighbors, please, for your sake and that of your families, get vaccinated.

Our family had a get together the day before her fevers and body aches began. All of us had been vaccinated. She was not. All of us, except for her had a negative test result. Now my poor girl is suffering from this horrible disease and worried about her boys who are too young to be vaccinated."

...after a few responses this comes out...

[to person]: She's a teacher so if he accepts her insurance, that location will work. 
Thank You for taking the time to let us know about Dr. XXXX"

FFS
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.