 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Florida sheriff regrets missed opportunity to be judge, jury and executioner   (foxnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Florida, Murder, Constable, Police, evil act, Sheriff, police officer, degree murder, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd  
•       •       •

1571 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 12:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep the peacee and STFU
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IANAL, but isn't a statement like that prone to farkking up a later trial? Pre-trial Government statements could be prejudicial to a jury, no?

/isn't that why they use the term allegedly?
//allegedly
///ostrich
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: IANAL, but isn't a statement like that prone to farkking up a later trial? Pre-trial Government statements could be prejudicial to a jury, no?

/isn't that why they use the term allegedly?
//allegedly
///ostrich


sometimes yes, but....

Authorities said Riley wore body armor and engaged in a gunfight with police and deputies before surrendering with his arms up.

This time they shoulda saved a lot of money
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is notkillingan unarmed suspect something new the police are testing?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghan vet with sever PTSD and mental illness, commits an unspeakable atrocity.

And then this jerkwad fat farking pig opens his snout and says cop execution is what he deserves.

Judd, you are a fascist fark up, and so are all your wannabe Nazi supporters.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.


This.

I'm no fan of the farkin' cops, but damn man...this guy slaughtered an entire family, and all people here care about is what some cop said?

Talk about unable to discern what's more important...
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot to dislike about authority or authorities, but this is a specific case where I'm not going to judge a cop who likely saw the crime scene and got ramped up on emotions and adrenaline. Two mental states that, when combined, typically results in worst case verbal diarrhea.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grady has a meth problem.
Every contractor from polk County that came on our sites was amped up. Always. Especially Mulberry and Kathleen. And everything between
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.


And their dog
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: Is notkillingan unarmed suspect something new the police are testing?


Not really, he is white and all.

Case in point Dylan Roof.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: There's a lot to dislike about authority or authorities, but this is a specific case where I'm not going to judge a cop who likely saw the crime scene and got ramped up on emotions and adrenaline. Two mental states that, when combined, typically results in worst case verbal diarrhea.


Yes...judgement from people who have likely never seen a dead body before, much less a bunch of dead bodies killed in a very grotesque manner.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was Grady Judd before I clicked.

What do I win?

I live a couple of counties away. A nice prize would be a good job far from here.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you see a 3-month-old, little, beautiful baby boy deceased in the arms of his mother, where she's trying to protect him, and she's murdered, he's murdered, and his daddy's murdered - that's pretty rough."


But it is the police that are in the wrong.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Somacandra: IANAL, but isn't a statement like that prone to farkking up a later trial? Pre-trial Government statements could be prejudicial to a jury, no?

/isn't that why they use the term allegedly?
//allegedly
///ostrich

sometimes yes, but....

Authorities said Riley wore body armor and engaged in a gunfight with police and deputies before surrendering with his arms up.

This time they shoulda saved a lot of money


So you think the police should execute unarmed people in order to save money? How very Stalin of you.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: "When you see a 3-month-old, little, beautiful baby boy deceased in the arms of his mother, where she's trying to protect him, and she's murdered, he's murdered, and his daddy's murdered - that's pretty rough."


But it is the police that are in the wrong.


Both can be wrong.  You should have higher expectations of the police.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grady Judd also wasted no time the other day politicizing this mass murder by going out of his way to say the suspect said he was on meth and that "some politicians" think drugs are a low level crime.

Attention whore needs to be kept off camera.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.

This.

I'm no fan of the farkin' cops, but damn man...this guy slaughtered an entire family, and all people here care about is what some cop said?

Talk about unable to discern what's more important...


I know it can be a difficult concept to absorb, but outside of clear self defense, cops aren't suppose to kill guilty people either.
 
vermiis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

imauniter: El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.

And their dog


I just wanted to pop in and note that the dog's name was Diogi.  Y'know, D-O-G.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he came out shooting a few cops before he was finally gunned down, the officer would have wiped a tear from his eye, removed his hat, saluted his corpse and said "That there was the bravest man I ever met."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x517]


I funnied that.
But then I unfunnied that.
(.__. )
 
ThatBot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.

This.

I'm no fan of the farkin' cops, but damn man...this guy slaughtered an entire family, and all people here care about is what some cop said?

Talk about unable to discern what's more important...


I take it you've never heard any of Grady's inflammatory rhetoric before.

He's a massive piece of shait that never misses an opportunity to spin something into being about him and his bullshait goose stepping ways.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It would have been nice if he would have come out with a gun," Judd told a news conference, according to Reuters. "We would have shot him up a lot. But he didn't because he was a coward. When someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully."

"Peace officer," my ass.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is terrifying
 
ThatBot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "When you see a 3-month-old, little, beautiful baby boy deceased in the arms of his mother, where she's trying to protect him, and she's murdered, he's murdered, and his daddy's murdered - that's pretty rough."


But it is the police that are in the wrong.


It's the publicly elected official coming out and saying his goons should've bypassed the legal system and summarily executed someone who hasn't received their due process.

I'm about to catch all kinds of flak for this: regardless of what the shooter may or may not have done, until he goes on trial, he's still innocent. He's only guilty after his trial finds him guilty.

/stop rooting for authoritarians.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Grady Judd also wasted no time the other day politicizing this mass murder by going out of his way to say the suspect said he was on meth and that "some politicians" think drugs are a low level crime.

Attention whore needs to be kept off camera.


That's absolute bullshiat from Judd, and I defy him to find a single elected official who has ever described the manufacture, sale or use of meth as a low-level crime.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.


I'll say it again, I have a feeling someone was gaslighting this messed up veteran in the church with some Bluetooth speakers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shadow9d9: RTOGUY: "When you see a 3-month-old, little, beautiful baby boy deceased in the arms of his mother, where she's trying to protect him, and she's murdered, he's murdered, and his daddy's murdered - that's pretty rough."


But it is the police that are in the wrong.

Both can be wrong.  You should have higher expectations of the police.


The bad guy was arrested the cops managed to save a girl it couldn't have turned out much better given the circumstances. Your quibble seems to be this guy expressing some human emotion namely frustration that the criminal got to choose to live unlike the family he killed.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A sheriff attributed a suspect's being shot 68 times to 'that's all the bullets we had.'

Judd loves his inflammatory rhetoric. It keeps him winning. Well, plus I'm sure no one wants to run against him and become a "target" either.
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It would have been nice if he would have come out with a gun," Judd told a news conference, according to Reuters. "We would have shot him up a lot. But he didn't because he was a coward. When someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully.

Later in the same story:

"When they circled to the back, they encountered Riley, who appeared to have put on full body armor, including head and knee coverings and a bulletproof vest.  Authorities exchanged heavy gunfire, with dozens "if not hundreds of rounds" fired, before Riley retreated back into the home, according to the sheriff."

Sounds like the sheriff had his chance and failed.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: El_Dan: Perhaps the focus should be on the crazy guy with a gun who killed four random people.

This.

I'm no fan of the farkin' cops, but damn man...this guy slaughtered an entire family, and all people here care about is what some cop said?

Talk about unable to discern what's more important...


It's impossible to talk about more than one thing. Everyone on the internet knows that. Thats why you all should be ashamed for not talking about:

Hong Kong
Texas abortion ban
Hurricane Ida
Chinese deathcamps
The evictions moritorium
Dead first nation kids in Canada
20th anniversary of 9/11
11 dead soldiers
Jeffery Epstein
The panama papers
Pluto not being a planet
Anti-vaxxers
BLM
ANTIFA
Ya'll-queda
January 6th

And it all has to bementioned in one run-on sentence or in a single tweet, otherwise ALL you people care about is a cop wishing he killed someone who killed someone. Sheesh.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Four bodies found after an exchange of "dozens if not hundreds" of rounds.

And this highly trained professional failed to eliminate an eleven year old girl.

Who's running the ballistics analysis in this case?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As heinous as his crime was (alledgedly) that's not your job, pig. Go jerk off to Guns and Ammo you fascist piece of sh*t.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's messed up but at the end of the article when the sheriff says the dad was also killed, I was seriously relieved.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: lifeslammer: Somacandra: IANAL, but isn't a statement like that prone to farkking up a later trial? Pre-trial Government statements could be prejudicial to a jury, no?

/isn't that why they use the term allegedly?
//allegedly
///ostrich

sometimes yes, but....

Authorities said Riley wore body armor and engaged in a gunfight with police and deputies before surrendering with his arms up.

This time they shoulda saved a lot of money

So you think the police should execute unarmed people in order to save money? How very Stalin of you.


Oh, shut up.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It's impossible to talk about more than one thing. Everyone on the internet knows that. Thats why you all should be ashamed for not talking about:


Pluto not being a planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

padraig: I know it can be a difficult concept to absorb, but outside of clear self defense, cops aren't suppose to kill guilty people either.


They didn't. But yet the usual Farkers condemn the cops for saying words while sympathizing with a murderer that killed an innocent random family. Y'know, because "pigs" or something.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Afghan vet with sever PTSD and mental illness, commits an unspeakable atrocity.

And then this jerkwad fat farking pig opens his snout and says cop execution is what he deserves.

Judd, you are a fascist fark up, and so are all your wannabe Nazi supporters.


I'm no fan of extrajudicial police executions of suspects, but I'm going to give this guy some slack in expressing his feelings as long as he didn't act on them. I can't even imagine the horrors that he witnessed, and it's got to have a profound effect on his mental state. Even cops are human.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: sympathizing with a murderer


Cite?

/a week ago sheriff woulda kissed his usmc veteran ass
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: padraig: I know it can be a difficult concept to absorb, but outside of clear self defense, cops aren't suppose to kill guilty people either.

They didn't. But yet the usual Farkers condemn the cops for saying words while sympathizing with a murderer that killed an innocent random family. Y'know, because "pigs" or something.


Allegedly.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.