(Jalopnik)   ♫ Can't you hear the driver shouting?♪ "Miata, blow your horn" Miata, won't you blow, Miata, won't you blow, Miata, won't you blow your horn? 𝆑𝆑♫   (jalopnik.com) divider line
19
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought an extra loud horn for mine. It's amazing how many assholes turn right on red without looking or yielding to oncoming traffic.  Also if you miss your turn that doesn't mean you cut over and push your way in, go to the next opportunity and u-turn like the adult you're supposed to be.
 
IDisME
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where I live, a left or right turn to multiple lanes appears to be multiple choice for some reason.  They will actually wait until the lane they want is clear.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: I just bought an extra loud horn for mine. It's amazing how many assholes turn right on red without looking or yielding to oncoming traffic.


Or turn right on red depite multiple "NO TURN ON RED" signs at the intersection.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I need to aquire a train horn.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Miatas suck, they don't blow.

/owned an RX7 in the '80s
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is even more fun is when a person in the left-turn lane decides to make a right-hand turn across two lanes of traffic that have the green light because they suddenly realized the place they wanted to go was to the right of them instead of left of them.
 
Pextor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Loud horns save lives.
 
mostlyharmless_
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ylvis | Elbil med toghorn | discovery+ Norge
Youtube U7A9Y5dwPHI
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: What is even more fun is when a person in the left-turn lane decides to make a right-hand turn across two lanes of traffic that have the green light because they suddenly realized the place they wanted to go was to the right of them instead of left of them.


A good driver sometimes misses their exit; a bad driver never does.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MBooda: Miatas suck, they don't blow.

/owned an RX7 in the '80s


An entirely different animal.

They are a lot of fun, but the engines just aren't durable.

What Mazda did with Miata is to create an MGB that starts every time.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: I need to aquire a train horn.


NO, YOU DO NOT! It's like giving a kid a hammer and then everything becomes a nail. A contractor at my workplace has one attached to his penile pump/surrogate device (jacked up, 4X4 Ford F-250 crew cab) and he blasts it all over the place for the slightest miscue from another driver. Complete asshole stuff.
.
.
And your money would be better spent on spelling lessons - (It's acquire, not aquire)
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two CSsB (Cool stories, bro)

csb 1/

I have a 2006 Mazda 3 which I added a lo-tone horn to complement the stock hi-tone horn.  It has come in very handy when I've had to alert other drivers as to their stupidity.  Most vehicles built before the 2000s came with dual horns (up to four for the old Cadillac sedans).  No one pays heed to meep meep, but they sure wake up do HAWNK.

/csb 1

csb 2/

Purchases a 1996 Mazda Protege around 1998 or so that had a horn which sounded like a sick frog.  Guy I knew was parting out an old 70s Chevy station wagon (aka The Battlewagon).  I took the horns from said Battlewagon and outfitted the Protege with them.  Needless to say, people woke the hell up and/or got out of the way of the Protege when the duals sounded.

/csb 2
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Peach_Fuz: I need to aquire a train horn.

NO, YOU DO NOT! It's like giving a kid a hammer and then everything becomes a nail. A contractor at my workplace has one attached to his penile pump/surrogate device (jacked up, 4X4 Ford F-250 crew cab) and he blasts it all over the place for the slightest miscue from another driver. Complete asshole stuff.
.
.
And your money would be better spent on spelling lessons - (It's acquire, not aquire)


You seem...well, you know don't you?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Peach_Fuz: I need to aquire a train horn.

NO, YOU DO NOT! It's like giving a kid a hammer and then everything becomes a nail. A contractor at my workplace has one attached to his penile pump/surrogate device (jacked up, 4X4 Ford F-250 crew cab) and he blasts it all over the place for the slightest miscue from another driver. Complete asshole stuff.
.
.
And your money would be better spent on spelling lessons - (It's acquire, not aquire)


No, sir. Everyone needs a train horn.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.boomblasters.com/product/​f​oghorn-sounds-car-horn/


https://www.amazon.com/Amarine-made-M​a​rine-Stainless-Single-Trumpet/dp/B00RC​KQ2IK/ref=mp_s_a_1_12?dchild=1&keyword​s=marine+fog+horn&qid=1630939951&sr=8-​12
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: MBooda: Miatas suck, they don't blow.

/owned an RX7 in the '80s

An entirely different animal.

They are a lot of fun, but the engines just aren't durable.

What Mazda did with Miata is to create an MGB that starts every time.


As I've said before, I'm a dyed in the wool car guy, and don't believe my motoring experiences will be complete without having the British Roadster experience. Since I want to have it instead of fix it, I'll be getting a Miata.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: I need to aquire a train horn.


I recently saw a documentary on transportation in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and trains wound up being featured. One of the rather sad bits of it was that the trains get packed and some of them have to ride on the roof. Invariably, some wind up riding right next to the horn. It actually literally deafens them. They also never know when it is going to blow, so they have to do the whole ride with their hands over their ears.
 
baronbloodbath [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beep beep, beep beep, yeah!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pettit solved the Miata problem.

5.0 Ford fits nicely.

He also so!ved the RX-7 problem.  Chevy LS fits like it came from Detroit.
 
