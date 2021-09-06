 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   The Gilboa Redemption   (bbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerusalem Post reported that the prisoners had used a rusty spoon that they hid behind a poster.

Wow. Just wow.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, if don't permanently deal with terrorists asap, there is always this risk.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fugitives include a former leader of the militant group Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and five Islamic Jihad members.

Something tells me Tim Robbins' agent won't be getting any calls about this one.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen every prison break movie ever made, even the ones in space.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Mole Hamed, we all made it through the tunnel safely.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: The fugitives include a former leader of the militant group Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and five Islamic Jihad members.

Something tells me Tim Robbins' agent won't be getting any calls about this one.


Art Malik or Cliff Curtis' agents will be called for this one.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where did they put the dirt?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

imauniter: Where did they put the dirt?


I honestly don't know enough about Middle Eastern culture to say for sure "soccer field" vs some other local sport that we don't watch around here. This ain't the old story about the Cuban Missile Crisis where we knew the Soviets were up to something when we started seeing soccer fields, not baseball fields, all over the island.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing I wasn't in the cell with them. My fat butt would have never gotten through that hole. What is this, a tunnel for ants?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: imauniter: Where did they put the dirt?

I honestly don't know enough about Middle Eastern culture to say for sure "soccer field" vs some other local sport that we don't watch around here. This ain't the old story about the Cuban Missile Crisis where we knew the Soviets were up to something when we started seeing soccer fields, not baseball fields, all over the island.


Thank you. I was wondering how to spend my day and I think I'll eat a few mushrooms too.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

imauniter: Where did they put the dirt?


Did you ever watch Hogans Heros?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: imauniter: Where did they put the dirt?

Did you ever watch Hogans Heros?


I was thinking more the Great Escape, but both works.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.