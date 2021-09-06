 Skip to content
 
(The Irish Times)   Australian men are tough. This guy survived four days lost in the bush with no food or water. And he's three   (irishtimes.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a kid having fun.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Luxury!
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nappy rash
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wasn't that Crocodile Dundee's origin story?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was just trying to check his neighbors drains.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Three what?
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess we'll have to revise the old saying.

After World War III, the only survivors will be cockroaches, Keith Richards, and Australians.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dingoes everywhere inconsolable.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he carrying a Coca Cola bottle?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfool: Three what?


Lights.
 
