(EurekAlert)   The paradox of mouth-breathers   (eurekalert.org) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, the ventilator tube DOES go in via the mouth, so...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Selfish shiatheads. It's all they are.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish to invoice these people who think they can benefit from my contribution to herd immunity for free without contributing themselves.

Isn't that the very definition of "socialism" to them? Something for nothing?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So like every other thing Americans are too sissy to deal with, we want some people to do the heavy lifting and then everyone else will take the credit?

Sounds about right to me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
culted.comView Full Size
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Needle scary, RNA bad.
Also my cousin's roomate's aunt's hairdresser's daughter got the vaccine and it turned her gay.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
black adults and adults of other/multiple races were less likely to get vaccinated

That's not what I've been hearing.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Beliefs vary depending on peoples' age, race, socioeconomic background and their geography.


There be stupid people in all those variables. Maybe this is just a higher power's way of cleansing the gene pool?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More like non-breathers- am I right?
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They told me the vaccine would make me magnetic.  It's been two months now and I'm no more attractive today than I was before the jab.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think I've said it here before. My mom's one of them. My job allows me to stay in the house and J get most of my food through Prime or Doodash. I was inoculated a month ago.

She goes out almost everyday antiquing in the Hamptons and dining in restaurants. She says, I want to wait and see if there are any reported side effects. What's maddening is she was a lab tech at a hospital before she retired.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I never thought Weird Al's song would become reality.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Selfish shiatheads. It's all they are.


They're adults behaving like three year olds having a temper tantrum; they get away with precisely as much as the real adults let them get away with.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Needle scary, RNA bad.
Also my cousin's roomate's aunt's hairdresser's daughter got the vaccine and it turned her gay.


Well, RNA means ribonucleic acid, and dem meed-ya folks always goin' on 'bout dirty needles an' how acid is bad, I can't see why no-one would wanna put that there stuff in themselves no how.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: I wish to invoice these people who think they can benefit from my contribution to herd immunity for free without contributing themselves.

Isn't that the very definition of "socialism" to them? Something for nothing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Needle scary, RNA bad.
Also my cousin's roomate's aunt's hairdresser's daughter got the vaccine and it turned her gay.


I couldn't swim before I got the vaccine. Now I can!

/because it gave me fins and gills
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: CthulhuCalling: I wish to invoice these people who think they can benefit from my contribution to herd immunity for free without contributing themselves.

Isn't that the very definition of "socialism" to them? Something for nothing?

[Fark user image 425x200]


I saw this the other day on another website. I think the Governator speaks volumes of truth here.
There's NO Such Thing, Self-Made Man (Arnold Schwarzenegger, motivational video)
Youtube lF7NqeZuO3E
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Commander Lysdexic: Needle scary, RNA bad.
Also my cousin's roomate's aunt's hairdresser's daughter got the vaccine and it turned her gay.

I couldn't swim before I got the vaccine. Now I can!

/because it gave me fins and gills


icdn.digitaltrends.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: They told me the vaccine would make me magnetic.  It's been two months now and I'm no more attractive today than I was before the jab.


My hair has become shinier and more manageable.
 
