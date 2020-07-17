 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   NYC: We always listen to the experts when it comes to school ventilation. Experts: Your schools aren't sufficiently ventilated. NYC: Like we said, who needs experts? Buncha poindexters   (gothamist.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the students and staff. They can pull themselves up from their bootstraps with their number 2 pencils! Here in Freedom NYC, only the wealthy should have the privilege of ventilated schools!

/s
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark did you get that out of reading TFA.

The city is asking question, getting answers, and so far seems like everything is in line with where it needs to be, even in older buildings, and they will continue to actively collect data and work with it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: How the fark did you get that out of reading TFA.

The city is asking question, getting answers, and so far seems like everything is in line with where it needs to be, even in older buildings, and they will continue to actively collect data and work with it.


First line?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet that in five years when the blower fans burn out in all the schools the MERV13 filters will have an install date of Sept 2021.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So we are ruled by a death cult. And it has targeted children once again. Pro life until birth, which we know is a lie. They just dont want women being equal to men. Except here where they want kids back in school so women can work to boost a flagging economy.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: First line?


"The sprawling cafeteria at Manhattan's Murry Bergtraum High School will soon be filled with students taking off their masks to eat each day."

"Sprawling" does not mean confined nor unventilated.
 
farkdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least NYC schools are trying. Vaccines, masks, ventilation & filtration are all essential layers of mitigation against this airborne virus.

MERV-13 filters in the HVAC, with external air dampers opened up for added ventilation, with CO2 monitoring, is a great start.

Inexpensive portable HEPA purifiers in classrooms is another great one, but sadly many districts are being suckered by expensive, unproven, and possibly hazardous "ionizers" and the like, which may generate ozone or other problematic airborne byproducts. (Stick with the tried & true HEPA filters, look for the CADR, or clean air delivery rate.)
 
farkdd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, and please eat lunch outdoors. Wearing masks is great, but then to congregate together and remove them for 30 minutes indoors every day defeats much of the benefit.

(Same goes for people who think it's safe to wear masks while walking to their table then remove them for an hour to eat, with an airborne virus that spreads & fills up rooms like cigarette smoke.)
 
rogue49
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They just do NOT get it!!!

Simple rules
1. Ventilated: outside = good
2. Number of people: more = bad
3. Length of stay: longer = bad
4. Activity: breathe out hard = bad
5. Masks: They protect OTHERS, you Iffy

So MANY people are acting like spoiled brats
Kicking & screaming at any inconvenience or effort
Coming up with ANY excuse.
** includes many leaders

Just friggin DO it.
Listen, learn, live it.

The more you DO, the better it will be.
And hopefully less time.

You don't do it...death, harm, $$$ gone.
Sorry for YOUR inconvenience. 🙄
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkdd: Oh yeah, and please eat lunch outdoors. Wearing masks is great, but then to congregate together and remove them for 30 minutes indoors every day defeats much of the benefit.

(Same goes for people who think it's safe to wear masks while walking to their table then remove them for an hour to eat, with an airborne virus that spreads & fills up rooms like cigarette smoke.)


Let me know how eating your lunch outdoors works out for you in February.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember in the 70's when we had covid at school. All our teacher would do was sit us next to an open window and we were fine. No need for all this wasteful spending if they have windows they can open already.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: farkdd: Oh yeah, and please eat lunch outdoors. Wearing masks is great, but then to congregate together and remove them for 30 minutes indoors every day defeats much of the benefit.

(Same goes for people who think it's safe to wear masks while walking to their table then remove them for an hour to eat, with an airborne virus that spreads & fills up rooms like cigarette smoke.)

Let me know how eating your lunch outdoors works out for you in February.


Tuesday: Hot Potatoe Soup Vichyssoise

just have to get creative.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just put one of these on top of every school

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mama had a birdie
Her name was Enza
I opened up the window
And in flew enza.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here in the "WE HAVE NO ELECTRICITY!" state of California, they've been remodeling a high school and a middle school near me, schools that I attended way back when. The roofs are now festooned with enormous air conditioning units and ducting running everywhere. This is in the coastal zone where there are maybe a couple weeks a year where the temp manages to get into the low 80s, and there's a handful of Santa Anas that hit 90 for a day at a time. Given that now those classrooms are now going to be sealed up, I hope they've got good filtration/sterilization in the system so they're not recirculating SARS-COV-2 everywhere. And when we get our next series of power emergencies and rolling blackouts, people shouldn't be surprised when their kids are attending class under market tents on the playground.
 
farkdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: farkdd: Oh yeah, and please eat lunch outdoors. Wearing masks is great, but then to congregate together and remove them for 30 minutes indoors every day defeats much of the benefit.

(Same goes for people who think it's safe to wear masks while walking to their table then remove them for an hour to eat, with an airborne virus that spreads & fills up rooms like cigarette smoke.)

Let me know how eating your lunch outdoors works out for you in February.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know man, if only they figured out how to do this in New York 100 years ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/17/ny​r​egion/coronavirus-nyc-schools-reopenin​g-outdoors.html
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: just put one of these on top of every school

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x266]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
