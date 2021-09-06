 Skip to content
(Fox News)   ♫ I'm leaving on a jet plane. ♫ Oops, well, maybe not. Hold that thought
41
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hard time believing any of these "Patriot" assholes.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't at all sound like some sort of way to try to smear the Whitehouse.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: This doesn't at all sound like some sort of way to try to smear the Whitehouse.


...it's on Fox News. That's the default.
 
chewd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?


RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?


This is probably about that whole story about that R congresdmen or w/e who tried to get to Afganistan through another country and tried to get the State Dept to pressure said country to let him in with s pallet of cash, literally, for whatever reason. They said no.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?

RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy


From fox news? That's all bullshiat, no thanks.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two other American individuals separately involved in evacuation efforts, whom Fox News is not naming

Hey remember when 'unnamed sources' were bad?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?

RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy


The real issue is that they never provided any proof that the state department is doing this.


Only have the guys statement that they are.
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.


Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: functionisalwaystaken: flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?

RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy

From fox news? That's all bullshiat, no thanks.


I did RTFA and all i found was some vague claims about the state department "not giving a green light."
No specifics on what that means. 

Pretty sure the state department doesnt have any say about what countries private individuals can and cannot land in. Perhaps theyre worried that they wont be allowed back into the US afterward? Are they saying we should have less restrictive border policies?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?


Same way we arrest sex tourist?????
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: This doesn't at all sound like some sort of way to try to smear the Whitehouse.


How's that? Why should this even be a thing? Don't go to dangerous nations.
Also look at how we treat visitors!
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?

RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy


Let's see.  According to the article, two of the groups have State clearance to land in nearby countries and the Taliban has given them takeoff clearance oncethe State dept OKs it.  I'm calling bullshiat. Nothing about that hangs together.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.

Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.


🙄I don't know why we act like Trump would do any better right now.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey the state department is also blocking ME PERSONALLY from conducting Afghanistan rescue flights.

Something about a pilots license and "that's not your plane" and not having the gas or money to get there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.


Another thing?
As a proud member of the GOP, I blame Biden for everything. Starting he war in Afghanistan. Biden. Withdrawing from Afghanistan? Biden. The economy? Biden. Global warming hoax? Biden. All this heat and crazy weather? Biden. This fake pandemic? Biden. All the hospital full of sick and dying people? Biden. Obama? Biden. Stubbing my toe in the shower? Biden. Not getting laid? Biden (he won't answer any of my letters :( Hillary's Emails? Biden
Everything is his fault.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Give them a month and FAUXNews will conservsplain how the entire war is Biden's fault.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see Fox is taking "a lot of people are saying" to an art form by using it as a headline.  You  can go to state.gov briefings to get update information on the current state of evacuations.  Several countries are operating to continue to get US citizens, green cardholders snd others out.  As they state their situations are complex and the numbers are dynamic.  A few cases are people dealing with old parents that don't want to leave etc.
Turk and Qatari commercial airlines are starting to land to keep flight services active.  Land routes and neighboring countries are helping.  It's tenuous and dangerous work and fark Fox and these guys trying to make a daytime movie out of it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Completely one-sided story accusing the Administration of being motivated by "embarrassment?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's the part I enjoy:

"Clay received word on Thursday that their flights out of Afghanistan would eventually receive approval following the State Department's review of their manifest - a task that could take several days even as just the initial 800 names are subjected to the vetting process."

So, mere weeks ago, it was:
"OMG we don't want Biden bringing terrists to America!!"

And now they're attempting a seamless pivot to, effectively:
"OMG why won't Biden let unvetted people fly out to wherever?! Time is of the essence!!"

Orwellesque.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Completely one-sided story accusing the Administration of being motivated by "embarrassment?"

[Fark user image image 324x435]

Here's the part I enjoy:

"Clay received word on Thursday that their flights out of Afghanistan would eventually receive approval following the State Department's review of their manifest - a task that could take several days even as just the initial 800 names are subjected to the vetting process."

So, mere weeks ago, it was:
"OMG we don't want Biden bringing terrists to America!!"

And now they're attempting a seamless pivot to, effectively:
"OMG why won't Biden let unvetted people fly out to wherever?! Time is of the essence!!"

Orwellesque.


"Mere weeks"?

I'm pretty sure that was last week.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chewd: Nick-c137: functionisalwaystaken: flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?

RTFA and get an answer.  Pretty easy

From fox news? That's all bullshiat, no thanks.

I did RTFA and all i found was some vague claims about the state department "not giving a green light."
No specifics on what that means. 

Pretty sure the state department doesnt have any say about what countries private individuals can and cannot land in. Perhaps theyre worried that they wont be allowed back into the US afterward? Are they saying we should have less restrictive border policies?


No, I don't think you read the whole thing.


State dept. is supposedly denying them permission to land in the other country.  Or so they say.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is this even news? fark. 20 years is enough. I don't want to hear about the sandbox no more. JFC. I don't care.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So now every Republican politician who wants to project "big tough guy" to his base is going to bravely announce a rescue mission so they can get blocked, but score all the points.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?


They're trying to land at what appear to be military bases in neighboring countries, and the US military has said they need approval from the state dept to land.

Bizarrely, the US doesn't just green light randoms who want to fly large numbers of un-vetted people into bases from countries with governments that are somewhat hostile to the US

/Bet you a nickel these private groups are doing all this to drum up "donations" and get tax write offs for their planes that vastly exceed any expenses they make in flying anyone out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was going to personally rescue 5000 Afghan girls but the BIDEN ADMINISTRATION stopped me. Can you believe it?

No?

Well, I'm a Fox News contributor so you probably should!
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mouser: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.

Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.

🙄I don't know why we act like Trump would do any better right now.


I don't know why we act like Hillary would've done better vs. the pandemic, but that's just me.

You know, we could've re-elected Trump and everyone would be perfectly happy blaming him for this clusterfark.  But no, people wanted a change of administration, so we got Biden.  It's his clusterfark now, and he's going to get the blame for it.

/You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bidet went there on his own to rescue one at a time, but.........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: waxbeans: Mouser: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.

Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.

🙄I don't know why we act like Trump would do any better right now.

I don't know why we act like Hillary would've done better vs. the pandemic, but that's just me.

You know, we could've re-elected Trump and everyone would be perfectly happy blaming him for this clusterfark.  But no, people wanted a change of administration, so we got Biden.  It's his clusterfark now, and he's going to get the blame for it.

/You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred.



What did he do about Afghanistan during his first term?
Absolutely nothing.
I'm pretty sure that mister "only i can fix it" wouldve just let it simmer on the back burner for another four years.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mouser: waxbeans: Mouser: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure just letting non vetted people on a flight will not have any negative consequences.

Just another thing we can blame the Biden administration for.

🙄I don't know why we act like Trump would do any better right now.

I don't know why we act like Hillary would've done better vs. the pandemic, but that's just me.

You know, we could've re-elected Trump and everyone would be perfectly happy blaming him for this clusterfark.  But no, people wanted a change of administration, so we got Biden.  It's his clusterfark now, and he's going to get the blame for it.

/You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred.


????????
I don't get it. Hilary coined Super Predator.  She should be loved.
That just shows how sexist the nation is.
A woman who helped end welfare can't get elected against a douchebag who wants to jail innocent people.
JFC
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Bidet went there on his own to rescue one at a time, but.........

[Fark user image 828x1029]


Still sucking that Trump cock, are you?
 
squidloe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every other news outlet is reporting this as the Taliban isn't allowing any planes to leave. Which would make sense since they actually control the farking airport.

fark Fox News. This is just stirring the shiat pot their viewers love to wallow in.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Faux story smells like bullshiat. Even my local (town of <5K) contacts BOTH sides of the story for confirmation. I mean, yeah, it's sweet to have that "At press time the State Dept had not returned multiple calls for comment" but it's also day one of J-school.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Faux story smells like bullshiat. Even my local (town of <5K) contacts BOTH sides of the story for confirmation. I mean, yeah, it's sweet to have that "At press time the State Dept had not returned multiple calls for comment" but it's also day one of J-school.


I choose to believe everything Fox News says, and then, not give a fark.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flamark: Maybe I'm a little confused here, but, how does the US State Department control what aircraft go into or out of an independent nation like Afghanistan. Seems that if you want to fly there in your own plane, you would contact ATC at Kabul Airport, land, do your thing, and request clearance from ATC Kabul to exit the country. How does the US State Department fit into this scheme?


It's a spook narcostate, for starters.
 
