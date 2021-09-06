 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh who got shot while changing his tire is expected to fully recover from his "superficial" injuries...for now   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Family, Truck, Beaufort County, South Carolina, Pickup truck, Hampton County, South Carolina, family spokesperson, Colleton County, South Carolina, University of South Carolina School of Law  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Five bucks says he whacked his wife and kid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AC/DC - If You Want Blood (You've Got It) (Official HD Video)
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Five bucks says he whacked his wife and kid.


You're not getting any bites with that one.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly he is not too old for this shiat.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet that the bullet ricocheted right out of that Proud Boys foot
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern Justice or drug cartel retribution.

Choose your own adventure!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Southern Justice or drug cartel retribution.

Choose your own adventure!


I mean...someone also recently did for his wife and son. Sounds pretty F-ing personal to me.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Southern Justice or drug cartel retribution.

Choose your own adventure!


Superficial makes it sound like it was self inflicted, so it would like someone tried to take him out to throw everyone off.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tried to top himself and moved the gun away at the last second?
 
