 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   And the morrow of the story is if you've accidently dropped something while crossing a busy highway, unless it's reeeally important, just walk away and let it go   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Michigan, Detroit, Traffic, Henry Ford Hospital, Semi driver, life threatening injuries, Michigan State Police, pedestrians  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 4:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
marrow

/sorry, pet heave
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Demetrius: marrow

/sorry, pet heave


If they mean the next sunrise, they were correct the first time.  If not, I have no bone to pick with you.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                                      ​Was there a helicopter involved?
                          
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think you may be thinking of the 'moral of the story', not morrow.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I think you may be thinking of the 'moral of the story', not morrow.


Now you've ruined Subby's morale.

/ Mum's the word.
 
woodjf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lol really. Morow
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The morrow of the story is stay in school.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby needs to read a few more children's books and little less Shakespeare.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Morel.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

woodjf: Lol really. Morow


Wood ewe ax a mod to fixit?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No mention of what that "something" might be.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To Morrow
Youtube JEilPR1PXko
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twue Wove
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fetushead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You people have no morals.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a moraw
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.