 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deseret News)   This is where the fun begins   (deseret.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, New York, Labor Day, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, true wave of the delta variant, National Football League, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Disease Control, Labor Day weekend  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 7:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the wards are already full.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: And the wards are already full.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love how people are so against abortion and yet so into killing the kids that are here.

Happy Retroactive Labor Day.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This Labor Day, let's pause a moment to think about all those southerners who gleefully voted for corporate profits and against their own self-interest for "right to work" laws so they could enjoy lower pay, the chance to be fired without cause for any violation of corporate policy (like refusing a company-ordered vaccine or missing too much work due to being on a ventilator), and, of course, a health care plan - assuming there's any plan at all - with cripplingly high deductibles and uselessly low coverage caps.

You picked a hell of a time to win that race to the bottom.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be vaccinated, stay home, if you have to go out then wear a mask, sanitize surfaces, wash hands.

Jesus this is exhausting. It shouldn't have to be this way.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I love how people are so against abortion and yet so into killing the kids that are here.

Happy Retroactive Labor Day.


They aren't actually trying to kill children; it's rather that they consider "owning the libs" to be infinitely more important.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: And the wards are already full.


...Of the people who don't believe in the great hoax. It doesn't matter to them. Their right to die should be sacrosanct.

How can we help them?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tanya Tucker - Delta Dawn
Youtube r0Xgt37rVOo
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
remember to verify your intubations with ETCO2 in the coming next few weeks!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I love how people are so against abortion and yet so into killing the kids that are here.

Happy Retroactive Labor Day.


Before birth, "every life is precious".

After your born, "your mom should have [x]".

Until your 18th birthday, then "most honorable thing that anybody can do in their lifetime".

Once you leave the military, best of luck if you're disabled in any way.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Cafe Threads: I love how people are so against abortion and yet so into killing the kids that are here.

Happy Retroactive Labor Day.

Before birth, "every life is precious".

After your born, "your mom should have [x]".

Until your 18th birthday, then "most honorable thing that anybody can do in their lifetime".

Once you leave the military, best of luck if you're disabled in any way.


We just had a thread about his genius, but it must be said again: George Carlin f*cking nailed it, all the way back in the 90s.
 
janzee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this when we can expect unvaccinated home intubation up the ass? I mean, they've dewormed and everything so this is their logical next step.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Be vaccinated, stay home, if you have to go out then wear a mask, sanitize surfaces, wash hands.

Jesus this is exhausting. It shouldn't have to be this way.


Advice that is a year and a half old. After a year and a half without so much as getting a cold, I really have to say that people should just make this part of a daily routine for... well... why not forever? Nowadays, it is necessary and really almost sufficient.

The good news is that people should just be cleaner anyway, and that, by taking simple precautions, there is no need for people to keep dying.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: casual disregard: Be vaccinated, stay home, if you have to go out then wear a mask, sanitize surfaces, wash hands.

Jesus this is exhausting. It shouldn't have to be this way.

Advice that is a year and a half old. After a year and a half without so much as getting a cold, I really have to say that people should just make this part of a daily routine for... well... why not forever? Nowadays, it is necessary and really almost sufficient.

The good news is that people should just be cleaner anyway, and that, by taking simple precautions, there is no need for people to keep dying.


Apparently we need to die patriotically choking.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I need a beer
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.