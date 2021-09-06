 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Hey big guy, what are you doing out here alone with all these sheep? I'll give you a good home. You clearly aren't out here doing exactly what you're bred to do   (ksl.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Dog, farm dogs, Ranch, Cowboy, Box Elder County, new housing developments, incidents of dogs, Predation  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lost three dogs before he even thought to tag them? He started microchipping, which is good, but tagging should have been his first thought.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Microchipping doesn't work. My cat has been chipped for years. I thought I would finally be able to connect to her chip when I got 5G/vaccinated but I still can't find her on the network
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coming out of Winstar Casino, they posted a sign saying "don't pick up dogs from this location. They'll come home tonight on their own"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're just dognapping them so they can forcibly convert them to LDS.

/ too drunk to fix pronoun antecedent problems. You figure it out.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe the people are really lonely and the sheep don't do it for them.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Microchipping doesn't work. My cat has been chipped for years. I thought I would finally be able to connect to her chip when I got 5G/vaccinated but I still can't find her on the network


Common misconception --  You need to inject yourself with tardigrade DNA first for that to work.

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're actually working dogs who stay with the flocks of sheep to guard them in remote areas from predators, such as mountain lions or coyotes.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also:

s3-assets.eastidahonews.comView Full Size


/Calf ended up getting euthanized when its herd would not accept it back and it kept wandering into traffic seeking out people
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit I was looking for that precise clip.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Also:

[s3-assets.eastidahonews.com image 800x860]

/Calf ended up getting euthanized when its herd would not accept it back and it kept wandering into traffic seeking out people


Give it one ride and it will want another. And another. And so on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just the first step.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Microchipping doesn't work. My cat has been chipped for years. I thought I would finally be able to connect to her chip when I got 5G/vaccinated but I still can't find her on the network


If it got fired years ago it probably has an old 3G antenna. You'll need to upgrade your cat.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why am I hearing this headline in Morty's voice?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
City people need to stay the fark out of farm land.

People still use dogs as tools. Hunting, guarding, herding. The dogs are loved and cared for. They get to have more fun than your dog who gets to walk for 20 minutes a day.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: He lost three dogs before he even thought to tag them? He started microchipping, which is good, but tagging should have been his first thought.


With the exception of using ear-tags which can tear out if the animal gets seriously caught on something, putting ID tags on things like collars and halters is not safe for animals that are way out in rural grazing areas.

/tattoos and freeze-brands are also easily overlooked on fluffy critters
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It only takes one sheep...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry, what's this about dog nappies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThePea
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Put an anti-wolf collar on every single dog, no one will even try to touch them & it'll be obvious they shouldn't be touched. Then the city slickers will call the Humane Society who'll thank them & hang up to laugh.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is like a reverse dead dog scenario. When a dog dies and the kid is too young to understand, you tell the kid you took it to a farm. To live happily ever after. These assholes are taking dogs living in heaven and making them live in hell. Fark those guys.
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of a vague "I Belong With Sheep" tag that most people won't understand or may think is a joke, perhaps be a bit more explicit with something like "Jensen Farm Sheep Dog, Do Not Kidnap If Found Outdoors" with an address and phone number on the other side?

That would probably be substantially more productive.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is like a reverse dead dog scenario. When a dog dies and the kid is too young to understand, you tell the kid you took it to a farm. To live happily ever after. These assholes are taking dogs living in heaven and making them live in hell. Fark those guys.


Wanting to fark guys sounds kinda gay, you are from Utah I gather?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.