(The Age (Melbourne)) Extreme left Murdoch news outlets to selflessly promote global net zero emissions.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK then....
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the money...
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever makes them the most money.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like an opening for OAN and Newsmax to break into the Australian market.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Murdoch-owned cable Sky News in Australia (and I understand Fox News in the US is similar) runs proper news during the day and "comment" programs in the evening. The news component is generally pretty straightforward, but the comment/opinion shows are as derpy as fark. Sky's Andrew Bolt frequently rampages about climate change being mythical and anyone who "believes in" what scientists overwhelmingly accept must be a gullible fool. Their "Outsiders" program is even worse.

I've no doubt this "new" campaign will make zero difference to the Sky comment programs' positions. It would have everything to do with YouTube taking down some Sky video and sucking up to the parliamentary enquiry which is going on currently.

It's a dumb cheap stunt which will fool nobody and change nothing other than their PR spin which will boast about it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

'proper'? Facts not in evidence.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I sometimes flip through the cable news channels late at night and they had a skynews covid channel for a while and in the wee hours it would flip from the Aussie content (which was mix of C-span style daily press conferences and local news) to the UK content and then to the US content.  It was like being on a derp rollercoaster.   The UK news still uses the skynews name but was bought out by someone who moved it more central. The US was worse than the Aussie stuff.  I also get the propaganda stations from China, Russia, Japan, Turkey and Al Jazeera.  Japan seems to be the most unbiased.  The Russian stuff is often entertaining in a Baghdad Bob sort of way. The Chinese stuff tries for the Walter Cronkite vibe and misses.

I did see something funny on skynews the other day.  There was a vegan protester who was on the talk show talking about murder of the animals that should have human rights.  She was brave to go on the show and it didn't get into a yelling match but the derp was deep on both sides.  It should have been on the comedy channel.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Years after it would have mattered.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Australian news...

Now there's a thing I haven't seen in a long time ..

A long time...

But I seem to recall there is some sort of journalistic standard/code of conduct here.

You can have bias sure.

But the news is the news.

A Current Affair/Insiders are like the opinion pages in the newspaper.

The Panel is like the political cartoon come to life.

They are lumped together somewhat, but if they fark up on the proper news they find out about it pretty quickly.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.