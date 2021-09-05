 Skip to content
(CNN)   The best article you'll read today on the massive water supply problems in the Southwestern US   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stopping irrigation on alfalfa would at least slow the issue down.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was beautifully presented - is there a presentation software that will scroll and embed like that to use as an alternative to powerpoint or keynote?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For farmers in the deserts of central Arizona,

I found the problem.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: That was beautifully presented - is there a presentation software that will scroll and embed like that to use as an alternative to powerpoint or keynote?


That's a series of HTML iframes.  You can stick almost anything in there that you like.  It makes life easier and harder at the same time.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why not move to where the water is?"

Sam Kinison
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step one: Murder all the natives and take their land because they weren't growing anything on it, anyway.

Step two: Write up a peace treaty saying you won't kill them as long as the rivers flow.

Step three: Dam up the rivers so you can grow stuff.

Step four: Karma, beotch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been great if they had done something 75 years ago when they knew it was a problem for 25 years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Why not move to where the water is?"

Sam Kinison


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
farmers in the deserts of central Arizona,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After flowing down from the Upper Basin, the river snakes its way across the Southwest, eventually reaching Lake Mead near Las Vegas. From there, a system of dams, canals and pipelines channel it into the irrigation ditches that water Thelander's thirsty fields in Pinal County.

F*ck you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh and because the Colorado will run dry they will drink up the ground's milkshake.

Brilliant.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
USA 2121

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno. I've read quite a few already.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Best article" on CNN is like "best beer" from Anheuser Busch.  Won't be long before they start slipping iPads under hotel room doors, locked down to only serve up cnn.com.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Stopping irrigation on alfalfa would at least slow the issue down.


Of all the crops we don't need to grow, alfalfa has to be at the top of the list.

Point fingers at almonds all you want; but at least humans eat almonds. We waste massive amounts of water growing HAY. To feed cows.

Great rationale for going vegetarian, I guess.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you were stupid enough to move to the desert, you can be stupid enough to drink the sand that's left when all the water dries up.

God damn eejits.
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I need my alfalfa!
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everybody trying to grow grass in their yards down here is insane as well. Many neighborhoods are grandfathered in to flooded irrigation for residential as well. Once to a week they are able to flood their yard to keep the grass growing. I thought people's pipes burst the first time I saw it.
 
