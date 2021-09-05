 Skip to content
(NPR)   Mississippi man sues the prosecutor who tried him for a quadruple murder only to have the conviction thrown out SIX separate times   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Jury, Supreme Court of the United States, Curtis Flowers, Mississippi, Prison, Mississippi River, district attorney, U.S. Supreme Court  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should be easy to unseat that clown next election using only the settlement moneys.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Should be easy to unseat that clown next election using only the settlement moneys.


Difficulty:  Mississippi.

Is it wrong that I am hoping for a Murtagh situation with this dumbshiat klansman DA?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this all about Montgomery County District Attorney Doug Evans, the predatory racist?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've never heard of Hextuple Jeopardy. Wolf Blitzer would probably go waaaaaay in the hole.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Curtis Flowers


What a great name.

Murderer or not.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope he wins that lawsuit. Fark that DA.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would some law-talkin' person please explain to me how in the sam hell this wasn't a clear case of double jeopardy?
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's black, isn't he? *Checks TFA* Can Mississippi be any more predictable?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Would some law-talkin' person please explain to me how in the sam hell this wasn't a clear case of double jeopardy?


Because they went right past 2 to 6 without stopping! It only counts if you hang out on 2 longer than 5 minutes. It's in the constitution.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why don't we just fire the District Attorney?
 
maram500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember hearing about Curtis Flowers and the six different trials. That the county DA kept going after the guy on shaky, fabricated, or pressured evidence and testimony should maybe be a sign that the DA might have an issue with the...melanin content of the defendant's skin.

From what I remember, there was significant evidence that the quadruple homicide was committed not by Flowers, but by a group of more professional criminals. But I guess it's easier to gin up some false testimony than to, y'know, actually investigate a case.

Hope Flowers gets an eight-figure payout.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Curtis Flowers


What a great name.

Murderer or not.


Sounds like a legendary blues man.  Or a fashion designer.  Or...

RIP

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Would some law-talkin' person please explain to me how in the sam hell this wasn't a clear case of double jeopardy?


Two were mistrials. The other four, the higher court struck down the original sentence for various technical reasons.

After each conviction, a higher court struck down the initial ruling. The latest ruling invalidating Flowers' conviction, and death sentence, came from the U.S. Supreme Court in June of last year. The justices noted the Mississippi Supreme Court had found that in three prior convictions the prosecution had misrepresented evidence and deliberately eliminated Black jurors.

The rulings give the lower court the right to retry the case without the improper evidence and rectifying the jury issue. Usually they do not do that, they just drop the charges.

This guy needs to nail that attorney's balls to the wall until they're bloody paste.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maram500: I remember hearing about Curtis Flowers and the six different trials. That the county DA kept going after the guy on shaky, fabricated, or pressured evidence and testimony should maybe be a sign that the DA might have an issue with the...melanin content of the defendant's skin.

From what I remember, there was significant evidence that the quadruple homicide was committed not by Flowers, but by a group of more professional criminals. But I guess it's easier to gin up some false testimony than to, y'know, actually investigate a case.

Hope Flowers gets an eight-figure payout.


Which includes the DA's pension and salary.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every single black defendant that Evans ever prosecuted is going to have really strong grounds for appeal.

Of course, it's Mississippi so good luck with that.

Nina Simone - Mississippi Goddam ( 1964 )
Youtube pNlGJyx5AAM
 
Loren
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maram500: I remember hearing about Curtis Flowers and the six different trials. That the county DA kept going after the guy on shaky, fabricated, or pressured evidence and testimony should maybe be a sign that the DA might have an issue with the...melanin content of the defendant's skin.

From what I remember, there was significant evidence that the quadruple homicide was committed not by Flowers, but by a group of more professional criminals. But I guess it's easier to gin up some false testimony than to, y'know, actually investigate a case.

Hope Flowers gets an eight-figure payout.


DAs really hate it when they lose a big case.  There have been plenty of cases of DAs determined to convict despite the evidence.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 544x304]

I've never heard of Hextuple Jeopardy. Wolf Blitzer would probably go waaaaaay in the hole.


But if it's only double-jeopary that's forbidden, can't they still keep #3-6?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Loren: maram500: I remember hearing about Curtis Flowers and the six different trials. That the county DA kept going after the guy on shaky, fabricated, or pressured evidence and testimony should maybe be a sign that the DA might have an issue with the...melanin content of the defendant's skin.

From what I remember, there was significant evidence that the quadruple homicide was committed not by Flowers, but by a group of more professional criminals. But I guess it's easier to gin up some false testimony than to, y'know, actually investigate a case.

Hope Flowers gets an eight-figure payout.

DAs really hate it when they lose a big case.  There have been plenty of cases of DAs determined to convict despite the evidence.


Good Old Boy DAs need evidawhatwhatnow to convict a negro in the South?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Curtis Flowers


What a great name.

Murderer or not.

Sounds like a legendary blues man.  Or a fashion designer.  Or...

RIP

[upload.wikimedia.org image 180x264]


Loved Wayland Flowers.

/ nttawwt
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a POS named Doug Evans looks like:

img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Would some law-talkin' person please explain to me how in the sam hell this wasn't a clear case of double jeopardy?


"...because it is quite clear that a defendant who procures a judgment against him upon an indictment to be set aside may be tried anew upon the same indictment, or upon another indictment, for the same offense of which he had been convicted." US v. Ball, 163 U.S. 662 (1896)

The gist of the double-jeopardy defense is that the prosecutor can't fail to convict at trial and then keep taking additional bites of the apple until he finds a jury that will give him what he wants. In a case like this the prosecution successfully obtained a conviction, but the defendant asked for and was granted a new trial because the prosecutor or trial court farked up. Usually it's not worth the cost and trouble to re-litigate it, especially when the defendant has already done substantial time, but that doesn't necessarily apply in a multiple murder where the evidence is still available.

/the prosecutor should be glad he's only getting sued; by my calculations Mr. Flowers may have already earned one free homicide with the stamps on his Frequent Bogus Conviction card
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only thing Mississippi has ever given to the world is a short-hand for morons to measure the passing of one second.
 
