33
posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2021 at 11:05 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
no epstein investigation thread is complete without it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prince Andrew?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Invest in popcorn futures
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Based on the diaper-like FUPA that Trump rocks, 'elite' would be the last word I'd use to describe some sphincters involved in this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overturned in 3...2....1...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally we got Hillary's pizza managers!
Papa John might be next.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a three-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan also ordered the government to "disclose all co-conspirator statements it intends to offer at trial no later than" Oct. 11.

Next week: Alison Nathan mysteriously commits suicide.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. She may be a gigantic shiat-bag criminal but she is entitled to a fair trial.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elite Sphincters is the name of my Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats butthole-cut review.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead men can tell no tales, right Jeffrey?


Wait, where did Jeff go?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still alive? Huh. Maybe she really doesn't know anything about Bill.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much potential justice gets unleashed will have a lot to do with how the government defines "co-conspirator". If they can stretch it to mean "any scumbag who took advantage of Epstein's sex slaves", this is going to be the trial of the century. But it's more probable they'll use it to mean those who directly helped maintain Epstein's disgusting sex trafficking system, which is unlikely to include any of his infamous wealthy visitors.

The best case scenario is that Maxwell breaks down and turns on some of the island's garbage guests in exchange for lessening her sentence, but Epstein's totally-not-at-all-suspicious death could potentially cool her enthusiasm for trying that option.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Prince Andrew?


I thought getting a Prince Albert was sphincter tightening.

/What sort of piercing is a Prince Andrew?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had he not succeeded on his second attempt at being suicided in jail at the exact moment every jail camera inexplicably failed, Epstein might have provided interesting responses to questions we all pretty much know the answers to.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Based on the diaper-like FUPA that Trump rocks, 'elite' would be the last word I'd use to describe some sphincters involved in this.


Tight is also probably not applicable.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
peasandcarrots
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 400x257] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thing is, if Trump does turn out to be one of these limpwits, "Hunter Biden" and "Pedobiden" will be trending at #1 and #2 within an hour, and stay there for three straight days.

That's the drill. It's gotten to the point where as soon as I see the name of a famous Democrat being dragged across Twitter, the first thing I think is, "Oh, crap, what did the Republicans do now?" If you can't silence the message, bury it. That's how it works.
 
illegal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Biden will have her suicided soon.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: cretinbob: [Fark user image 400x257] [View Full Size image _x_]

Thing is, if Trump does turn out to be one of these limpwits, "Hunter Biden" and "Pedobiden" will be trending at #1 and #2 within an hour, and stay there for three straight days.

That's the drill. It's gotten to the point where as soon as I see the name of a famous Democrat being dragged across Twitter, the first thing I think is, "Oh, crap, what did the Republicans do now?" If you can't silence the message, bury it. That's how it works.


And, of course, immediately after your comment a nine week old alt account posts something stupid about Biden.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to laugh when it's nobody anyone wants it to be and it implicates nobody anyone wants.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

illegal: Biden will have her suicided soon.


Weak bait.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I'm going to laugh when it's nobody anyone wants it to be and it implicates nobody anyone wants.


Yeah, that's what I read between the lines, too.

FTA: "The government argues that there is no risk of surprise because 'it currently intends' to introduce the alleged co-conspirator statements of only two individuals,"

So they honed the list down to two people who aren't important enough to protect.

But then...

"At the same time, however, the Government proffers that it 'may change its view as it prepares for trial.'

In other words, "We reserve the right to FO your FingA."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: That's the drill. It's gotten to the point where as soon as I see the name of a famous Democrat being dragged across Twitter, the first thing I think is, "Oh, crap, what did the Republicans do now?" If you can't silence the message, bury it. That's how it works.


"Gotten to the point"? Both sides have been whatabouting like mad for years whenever one of their own gets caught. It's been a reflex action for decades.

But if a true and deserving sweep was done of all of Epstein's guests, neither side would be able to cover themselves by pointing at the other, because their scumbags would be convicted of the same disgusting crimes as the other scumbags. Yelling "Their guy is so much worse than my guy, their guy assaulted five underage girls! Mine only assaulted two or three, so like, back off already you other-party-supporting hypocrites!" wouldn't be an effective strategy for anyone.

/the attempt at a Biden whataboutism was pathetic, though. I don't think any of the Bidens have been connected to Epstein or Maxwell in any significant way.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I'm going to laugh when it's nobody anyone wants it to be and it implicates nobody anyone wants.


I want it to be guilty parties who are implicated.
Why will you laugh?
I'm guessing you are one of the many who are against justice.
Weird.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

illegal: Biden will have her suicided soon.


You're not good at this.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: How much potential justice gets unleashed will have a lot to do with how the government defines "co-conspirator". If they can stretch it to mean "any scumbag who took advantage of Epstein's sex slaves", this is going to be the trial of the century. But it's more probable they'll use it to mean those who directly helped maintain Epstein's disgusting sex trafficking system, which is unlikely to include any of his infamous wealthy visitors.

The best case scenario is that Maxwell breaks down and turns on some of the island's garbage guests in exchange for lessening her sentence, but Epstein's totally-not-at-all-suspicious death could potentially cool her enthusiasm for trying that option.


Epstein didn't last in jail, as a high-profile prisoner, where the CCTV failed, as did the lighting, just directly after he was removed from suicide watch. You think Maxwell didn't get the message?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 600x628] [View Full Size image _x_]
no epstein investigation thread is complete without it.


If there were a button that could implicate both Hillary and Donald with ties to Epstein, I would press that button so hard you'd have to surgically remove my fist from what little the remains of the button.

Bill, not so much but I'd still press it with relish.  There are almost no politicians I'd spare from going down with Trump, even if I believed they really were just casual connections who knew or suspected nothing of Epstein's backroom activities.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

illegal: Biden will have her suicided soon.


Sit down before you hurt yourself.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Epstein didn't last in jail, as a high-profile prisoner, where the CCTV failed, as did the lighting, just directly after he was removed from suicide watch. You think Maxwell didn't get the message?


The question is which message she chose to read into it. "You know too much and you're gonna die" would actually be a big motivation to cooperate like mad and hope for some kind of protection deal. But "Epstein looked like he was gonna squeal, but if you stay smart and say nothing, there might be some powerful people who'll owe you a favor later" is another way she might take it, and she'll be keeping her mouth shut tighter than Epstein's windpipe.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: FleshFlapps: I'm going to laugh when it's nobody anyone wants it to be and it implicates nobody anyone wants.

I want it to be guilty parties who are implicated.
Why will you laugh?
I'm guessing you are one of the many who are against justice.
Weird.


Because you and I both know your statement is bogus. You want very specific people to be implicated or named here to fit whatever agenda youve got in your head.

Everyone can play this off like they are going to be happy if it's anyone, but I've been around too long to fall for that.
 
