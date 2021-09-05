 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   This is not the way   (wfla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they find the doll in a Toyota?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Baby Yoda lived in Texas he'd be getting sued by the family of the frog lady

/no I did not read the story after clicking it
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First Place Cops Looked Was Inside AT-AT
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So that's why Gus Fring wants baby yoda!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many billion is that in street value?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At that time, Garry was out on bond, accused of a similar crime in Coffee County.

Did he at least use a different doll before?  Also, is there a reason why we are not holding China accountable for all this fentanyl they are flooding America with?  How about criminal negligence for the Covid-19 shiat?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why Yoda talks like he does.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fentanyl kills covid. Spread the word.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Fentanyl kills covid. Spread the word.


Username checks out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Diabolic: Fentanyl kills covid. Spread the word.

Username checks out


Username also checks out?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another child actor falls prey to drugs. Sad, really
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no idea how much Fentanyl they were giving me at the hospital, but it wasn't doing shiat for my acute pain I had when my appendix ruptured two weeks ago. Toradol was the only thing that cut the pain long enough for me to get to surgery.

fentanyl IV is dosed usually 1-2mcg/kg in a bolus but I'm positive they did an IV push because of my screaming bloody murder.

But opioids in general make me feel worse than the pain, so I gave up on the pain medication after two days, and just toughed it out.
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once baby you only live!
 
