 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Proverb: A man's home is his castle. Florida: Takes that literally   (zillow.com) divider line
37
    More: Weird, Standardized test, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, Zillow Group, real estate brokerage licenses, trademarks MLS, starting point  
•       •       •

1191 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2021 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not too bad except for it being in Florida and still much more appealing than the previous "decorated by a demon-possessed Liberace" house.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live about 2 miles from one.


https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/t​h​e-dwarf-castle-alpharetta-georgia
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!


It's got a pond on one side, so it almost certainly has alligators.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!


No dungeon.  Pass.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: No dungeon.  Pass.


It's Florida so the dungeon would be full of water.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inside's not bad, but the outside looks like it should be selling gasoline next to a giant fiberglass dinosaur.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like a folly
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now I have High How the Mountain stuck in my head again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Castle Doctrine thing?  If someone without a mask comes on my Florida property, I can legally shoot him dead?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not too bad except for it being in Florida and still much more appealing than the previous "decorated by a demon-possessed Liberace" house.


Yeah, was going to say that compared to some that we've seen, this doesn't look too bad.  I could see a big-time SCA fan enjoying living there.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is this a Castle Doctrine thing?  If someone without a mask comes on my Florida property, I can legally shoot him dead?


If you're white and they aren't, maybe.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is this a Castle Doctrine thing?  If someone without a mask comes on my Florida property, I can legally shoot him dead?


No, but if he or she breaks in then you can.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the 4th one built on the property?

If it isn't watch out.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought let's not go to Florida, it is a silly place.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A castle to buy & live in....meh, maybe!?
A castle to buy & live in....in FLORIDA??  With DeathSantis as the Governor...Oh, FARK NO!!  If I move somewhere to live, I wanna STAY living!
 
scobee1210
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: FrostbiteFallsMN: No dungeon.  Pass.

It's Florida so the dungeon would be full of water.


or bodies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!


It's square, so it won't hold up well against siege engines. Not to mention the huge windows at ground level.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some people really don't deserve to have a lot of money:
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Out of the 8 billion people on Earth are there more than one who thinks that's a good investment?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, so unimportant they didn't even send a Google Street View van up Castle Cove Ct
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's square, so it won't hold up well against siege engines. Not to mention the huge windows at ground level.


That's why you need a moat.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Creepy Lurker Guy: No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!

It's got a pond on one side, so it almost certainly has alligators.


And amoebas. Those things eat your brain faster than believing in the incorrect political party. Stay out of Florida! How many times do I need to say this. Please if you care about your friends and family, stop them from moving to Florida. If you are here, RUN! Hit me up on my EIP for some gas money in exchange for your dangerous home in the most insane and dangerous place in the world.

Please folks, together we can save so many.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: iheartscotch: It's square, so it won't hold up well against siege engines. Not to mention the huge windows at ground level.

That's why you need a moat.


It's almost as dumb as dinosaur-sized gates at Jurassic Park.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. The stonework inside is awful.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That bathroom. There's a lot of different styles trying to compete.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Just cover it with stone to about eight feet."
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, there is one in Versailles, Ky
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/23​0​-Pisgah-Pike-Versailles-KY-40383/20776​64125_zpid/
not for sale, though.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Loris: Wow. The stonework inside is awful.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]


Looks familiar to me.  Reminded of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's pretty nice inside but the outside is fugly
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen more authentic-looking castles on miniature golf courses
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was that a fax machine in the home office?

CASTLES DON'T HAVE PHONES ASSHOLE!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida already has a Sausage Castle...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Creepy Lurker Guy: No moat?  No drawbridge?

Bah!

It's got a pond on one side, so it almost certainly has alligators.


It's got a pool and a pond. Pond would be good for you.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somehow, 3130 sounds so close to 5150.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.