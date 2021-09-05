 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   You no longer need covid to die from covid in...*checks notes* Hawaii, as its ICUs are now full. Remember Aloha is both Hello and Goodbye   (khon2.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States Senate, Health care, Intensive care medicine, health officials, ICU patients, critical breaking point, today Hilo Medical Center, Health  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pandemic of the unvaccinated.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And "haole" means "awesome dude".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bugs And Bunny In The Wakiki Wabbit
Youtube 7ZR0O8F4lsQ
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My aunt and uncle both caught covid last week. Aunt was vaccinated, uncle wasn't (he didn't trust it). Uncle died last night after a week in the hospital. Dr told aunt he should be in ICU but they just didn't have room and he was too bad off to move. I am so farking angry. Not at uncle but at all the liars and grifters and conmen out there sowing fear and mistrust for their own gain.

Tucker Carlson is definitely vaccinated, but goes out and tells his viewers "don't let THEM tell YOU what to do". He doesn't give a single fark if anyone, or thousands of Americans die of covid. It's no one they know so who the fark cares? Same for DeSantis, same for Abbot. They do not farking care how many Americans  die as long as they can stick it to the liberals. Meanwhile liberals are vaccinated wondering why everyone else falls for this bullshiat.

But I care, and I'm angry. I've been angry, but now I'm even more angry.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the Hawaiian language, "asshole" means asshole.  Lou, wow, you're not vaccinated?  That's a real shame.

Aloha!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: But I care, and I'm angry. I've been angry, but now I'm even more angry.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7ZR0O8F4​lsQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jason Miller never got an IMDB credit for that role.  He was robbed.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: My aunt and uncle both caught covid last week. Aunt was vaccinated, uncle wasn't (he didn't trust it). Uncle died last night after a week in the hospital. Dr told aunt he should be in ICU but they just didn't have room and he was too bad off to move. I am so farking angry. Not at uncle but at all the liars and grifters and conmen out there sowing fear and mistrust for their own gain.

Tucker Carlson is definitely vaccinated, but goes out and tells his viewers "don't let THEM tell YOU what to do". He doesn't give a single fark if anyone, or thousands of Americans die of covid. It's no one they know so who the fark cares? Same for DeSantis, same for Abbot. They do not farking care how many Americans  die as long as they can stick it to the liberals. Meanwhile liberals are vaccinated wondering why everyone else falls for this bullshiat.

But I care, and I'm angry. I've been angry, but now I'm even more angry.


I know it's kind of empty coming from an anonymous internet poster, but very sorry to hear that.

: (
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give the anti-vaxers the ol' joe in the volcano treatment.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: My aunt and uncle both caught covid last week. Aunt was vaccinated, uncle wasn't (he didn't trust it). Uncle died last night after a week in the hospital. Dr told aunt he should be in ICU but they just didn't have room and he was too bad off to move. I am so farking angry. Not at uncle but at all the liars and grifters and conmen out there sowing fear and mistrust for their own gain.

Tucker Carlson is definitely vaccinated, but goes out and tells his viewers "don't let THEM tell YOU what to do". He doesn't give a single fark if anyone, or thousands of Americans die of covid. It's no one they know so who the fark cares? Same for DeSantis, same for Abbot. They do not farking care how many Americans  die as long as they can stick it to the liberals. Meanwhile liberals are vaccinated wondering why everyone else falls for this bullshiat.

But I care, and I'm angry. I've been angry, but now I'm even more angry.


Those who are the loudest at telling people not to get vaccinated are also buying up real estate as fast as possible. Funny that.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Give the anti-vaxers the ol' joe in the volcano treatment.


Really kick ass luggage, I think not
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an island (well, a bunch of islands). I was hoping they'd be able to do more to keep it out.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA brought to you by the Sackler family

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: My aunt and uncle both caught covid last week. Aunt was vaccinated, uncle wasn't (he didn't trust it). Uncle died last night after a week in the hospital. Dr told aunt he should be in ICU but they just didn't have room and he was too bad off to move. I am so farking angry. Not at uncle but at all the liars and grifters and conmen out there sowing fear and mistrust for their own gain.

Tucker Carlson is definitely vaccinated, but goes out and tells his viewers "don't let THEM tell YOU what to do". He doesn't give a single fark if anyone, or thousands of Americans die of covid. It's no one they know so who the fark cares? Same for DeSantis, same for Abbot. They do not farking care how many Americans  die as long as they can stick it to the liberals. Meanwhile liberals are vaccinated wondering why everyone else falls for this bullshiat.

But I care, and I'm angry. I've been angry, but now I'm even more angry.


His being unvaccinated stole a hostpial bed away from someone else. Had he been vaccinated, there's a very good chance he wouldn't have been hospitalized at all--or he might not have even gotten sick to begin with. We should all be angry about that. His death was preventable, and he chose not to prevent it.
 
