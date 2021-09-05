 Skip to content
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The victim, stuck at the bottom in a running stream near the Whitestone Bridge, called his brother, who searched for an hour to find the hidden shaft.


Wait, how the fark did they have cell service?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're DAMN RIGHT!

SHAFT!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The victim, stuck at the bottom in a running stream near the Whitestone Bridge, called his brother, who searched for an hour to find the hidden shaft.


Wait, how the fark did they have cell service?



They didn't, but his dog Lassie was there and he raised the alarm.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last paragraph explains it all
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: SoundOfOneHandWanking: The victim, stuck at the bottom in a running stream near the Whitestone Bridge, called his brother, who searched for an hour to find the hidden shaft.


Wait, how the fark did they have cell service?


They didn't, but his dog Lassie was there and he raised the alarm.


You just misgendered Lassie!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The victim, stuck at the bottom in a running stream near the Whitestone Bridge, called his brother, who searched for an hour to find the hidden shaft.


Wait, how the fark did they have cell service?


He knew Kevin Mitnik.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uhm.  You can clearly see rungs the entire length of the shaft.  Even with a broken foot you could probably just climb out.  How mental was this unfortunate man?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

revrendjim: [Fark user image image 425x483]


The Simpsons - Shaft theme song
Youtube R9YvNUmW1kw
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lucky his name wasn't Tikki Tikki Tembo-no Sa Rembo-chari Bari Ruchi-pip Peri Pembo.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The victim, stuck at the bottom in a running stream near the Whitestone Bridge, called his brother, who searched for an hour to find the hidden shaft.


Wait, how the fark did they have cell service?


5G. He took one of the untested vaccines.

They tried to warn us. Soon, people will be falling down shafts all over the country.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed - Glen Campbell Music Show (18 Dec 1982) - She Got the Goldmine
Youtube 8mLQ_fyiWIs
 
