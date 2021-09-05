 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Catholic high school to teacher: Go be ghey somewhere else. District judge to Catholic high school: You violated workplace sex discrimination laws. Pay that man his money   (wral.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boom.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]


Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5-4 Supreme Court decision: Naw, s'all good
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]

Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.


Malkovich is, by far, the worst part of that movie.  Even given how utterly dickish and annoying Edward Norton's character is.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed this worked against a private school.

But if it did, that means it can work against other ones, too. Let the lawsuits fly!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went to work for a Catholic organization despite not being in agreement with its views.

Hope he enjoys losing on appeal and having to pay lawyer fees and court costs.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha.jpg
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big question, though, is, "Would our current Supreme Court uphold or overturn this decision?"
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: He went to work for a Catholic organization despite not being in agreement with its views.

Hope he enjoys losing on appeal and having to pay lawyer fees and court costs.


Even if he loses on appeal, he won't have to pay the church's fees.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock​_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: The big question, though, is, "Would our current Supreme Court uphold or overturn this decision?"


I wouldn't put anything past them, but we very, very recently had a ruling in favor of the gay/trans plaintiffs based on the same argument this judge made--that homophobia and transphobia are forms of discrimination based on sex. For them to essentially overturn such a recent ruling would be both evil and legally catastrophic, and at that point we'd basically have to dissolve the Court.

And I'm serious. This would be like overturning Loving v. Virginia mere years after it was ruled on.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: 5-4 Supreme Court decision: Naw, s'all good


6-3.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: 5-4 Supreme Court decision: Naw, s'all good


More likely 6-3.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: roc6783: khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]

Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.

Malkovich is, by far, the worst part of that movie.  Even given how utterly dickish and annoying Edward Norton's character is.


I disagree. He was so absurd it was hilarious. I wonder if the Oreo thing was his idea.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Man On Pink Corner: 5-4 Supreme Court decision: Naw, s'all good

6-3.


*snakes tiny fist at foo monkey*
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good

/Catholic
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 FTFA    The case now moves to a trial to determine how Billard will be compensated.

$150,000 per year from the date he was fired until whatever age he planned on retiring + legal fees sounds fair.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock​_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.


The last sentence is the key. They're trying to figure that out, it appears.

This was a huge ruling for the queer community, and it was a landmark Supreme Court decision. In seventy years, from 1951 to now, the courts have ruled that we have rights to

- free speech (One, Inc. v Oleson, 1951)
- sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003)
- marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015)
- not be discriminated against (Bostock v. Clayton Cty., 2020)

You'll notice three of those are in the last twenty years. It would be outrageous for this court to try to reverse any of those rulings, particularly the last three. The queer community would go ballistic.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GoodGrumpyCat.jpg
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So courts are slowly coming around to treating churches as any other business. Hopefully the tax authorites will do the same.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mock26, isn't the big question whether an anti-discrimination law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment, when application of that law requires a religious group to act in a way that is inconsistent with its religious beliefs?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Good


Agreed. And if Thomas thinks to rule against this, just remind him of Loving v. Virginia and his current spouse.
 
trialpha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: He went to work for a Catholic organization despite not being in agreement with its views.

Hope he enjoys losing on appeal and having to pay lawyer fees and court costs.


If those views are illegal, it is irrelevant that he went to work for them knowing of them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: FrancoFile: roc6783: khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]

Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.

Malkovich is, by far, the worst part of that movie.  Even given how utterly dickish and annoying Edward Norton's character is.

I disagree. He was so absurd it was hilarious. I wonder if the Oreo thing was his idea.


Matt Damon impersonates John Malkovich in Rounders
Youtube KMaAT_KPSs4
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's ok  to molest parishioner's children but sleeping with a man or having sex with one is wrong?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: TofuTheAlmighty: Good

Agreed. And if Thomas thinks to rule against this, just remind him of Loving v. Virginia and his current spouse.


His wife is a full-fledged Trump insurrectionist and former cult member.  He's well, he's a f*cking asshole.  Whatever their love is, it transcends race.  I guess that's a kind of progress?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: It's ok  to molest parishioner's children but sleeping with a man or having sex with one is wrong?


Consent is such a turn-off.
 
literaldeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: foo monkey: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.

The last sentence is the key. They're trying to figure that out, it appears.

This was a huge ruling for the queer community, and it was a landmark Supreme Court decision. In seventy years, from 1951 to now, the courts have ruled that we have rights to

- free speech (One, Inc. v Oleson, 1951)
- sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003)
- marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015)
- not be discriminated against (Bostock v. Clayton Cty., 2020)

You'll notice three of those are in the last twenty years. It would be outrageous for this court to try to reverse any of those rulings, particularly the last three. The queer community would go ballistic.


Unfortunately, the Bostock ruling explicitly left the door open for religious exemptions, so they wouldn't need to overturn it. To quote the Bostock ruling "how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases"..."no other religious liberty claim is now before us. So while while other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration, none of the employers before us today represent in this Court that compliance with Title VII will infringe their own religious liberties in any way" (p32-33).
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

literaldeluxe: austerity101: foo monkey: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.

The last sentence is the key. They're trying to figure that out, it appears.

This was a huge ruling for the queer community, and it was a landmark Supreme Court decision. In seventy years, from 1951 to now, the courts have ruled that we have rights to

- free speech (One, Inc. v Oleson, 1951)
- sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003)
- marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015)
- not be discriminated against (Bostock v. Clayton Cty., 2020)

You'll notice three of those are in the last twenty years. It would be outrageous for this court to try to reverse any of those rulings, particularly the last three. The queer community would go ballistic.

Unfortunately, the Bostock ruling explicitly left the door open for religious exemptions, so they wouldn't need to overturn it. To quote the Bostock ruling "how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases"..."no other religious liberty claim is now before us. So while while other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration, none of the employers before us today represent in this Court that compliance with Title VII will infringe their own religious liberties in any way" (p32-33).


Well, this court said that it qualifies. So we'll see.

If this Supreme Court decides that religious rights supersede queer rights, it's all over. Queer rights are over. Completely.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gar1013:

In their defense, they needed a drama teacher.
 
freakay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The whole notion that an institution can discriminate on the grounds of religion is really something. Of course figuring what is discrimination and what is morally justified is a real pickle.

You could go down a path of moral relativism that allows people to do all kinds of things that are probably not good for people or society regardless of religion.

And further you get into a weird religious relativism that allows for anything because of religion?  What if someone has a religion that encourages adult-minor relationships?  Heck I don't know.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kolg8: Mock26, isn't the big question whether an anti-discrimination law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment, when application of that law requires a religious group to act in a way that is inconsistent with its religious beliefs?


And who has the final say in whether or not such a law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment? The Supreme Court of the United States of America.
 
freakay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: Kolg8: Mock26, isn't the big question whether an anti-discrimination law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment, when application of that law requires a religious group to act in a way that is inconsistent with its religious beliefs?

And who has the final say in whether or not such a law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment? The Supreme Court of the United States of America.


Good thing there's no Catholic influence on the Supreme Court

Ba' dump...ching.
 
zjoik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the teacher represented the school, and the school didn't see a problem, are they still receiving federal funding, even indirectly?
 
literaldeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: literaldeluxe: austerity101: foo monkey: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.

The last sentence is the key. They're trying to figure that out, it appears.

This was a huge ruling for the queer community, and it was a landmark Supreme Court decision. In seventy years, from 1951 to now, the courts have ruled that we have rights to

- free speech (One, Inc. v Oleson, 1951)
- sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003)
- marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015)
- not be discriminated against (Bostock v. Clayton Cty., 2020)

You'll notice three of those are in the last twenty years. It would be outrageous for this court to try to reverse any of those rulings, particularly the last three. The queer community would go ballistic.

Unfortunately, the Bostock ruling explicitly left the door open for religious exemptions, so they wouldn't need to overturn it. To quote the Bostock ruling "how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases"..."no other religious liberty claim is now before us. So while while other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration, none of the employers before us today represent in this Court that compliance with Title VII will infringe their own religious liberties in any way" (p32-33).

Well, this court said that it qualifies. So we'll see.

If this Supreme Court decides that religious rights supersede queer rights, it's all over. Queer rights are over. Completely.


Religious rights have routinely been ruled to supersede queer rights in the US, and anyone who read the Bostock ruling already knew there was a very good chance the Supreme Court would rule that way as soon as the opportunity arose. It would be somewhere between a step backwards and more of the same, which is still terrible, but queer rights wouldn't be "over."
 
freakay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I look at Mayor Pete and his husband who just adopted and I'm like...those guys would be fun dads.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why are "queer rights over . . . completely" if the Court decides that a law, neutral on its face, cannot be applied in a way that interferes with a religious school's free exercise of religion?

The law will still be applied to every non-religious group, and religious groups when when doing so does not interfere with a sincerely held religious belief. How does that completely gut "queer rights?"
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm amazed this worked against a private school.

But if it did, that means it can work against other ones, too. Let the lawsuits fly!


I'm surprised too. Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru was decided in 2020, 7-2, and expanded the so-called "ministerial exception". There really isn't enough detail to say how this case differs.
 
roc6783
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: roc6783: khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]

Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.

Malkovich is, by far, the worst part of that movie.  Even given how utterly dickish and annoying Edward Norton's character is.


Worst? Debatable, but he's definitely up there. Best lines? Absolutely.

I think Peter Stormare would have been better in that role. He fits it to a T.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

literaldeluxe: austerity101: literaldeluxe: austerity101: foo monkey: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bostock_​v._Clayton_County

On June 15, 2020, the Court ruled in a 6-3 decision covering all three cases that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is necessarily also discrimination "because of sex" as prohibited by Title VII.

I don't know how I wasn't aware of this decision.  More importantly, how is an employer not aware of this decision?  Or they are aware and this is a direct challenge to Bostock V Clayton County regarding private and religious employers.

The last sentence is the key. They're trying to figure that out, it appears.

This was a huge ruling for the queer community, and it was a landmark Supreme Court decision. In seventy years, from 1951 to now, the courts have ruled that we have rights to

- free speech (One, Inc. v Oleson, 1951)
- sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003)
- marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015)
- not be discriminated against (Bostock v. Clayton Cty., 2020)

You'll notice three of those are in the last twenty years. It would be outrageous for this court to try to reverse any of those rulings, particularly the last three. The queer community would go ballistic.

Unfortunately, the Bostock ruling explicitly left the door open for religious exemptions, so they wouldn't need to overturn it. To quote the Bostock ruling "how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases"..."no other religious liberty claim is now before us. So while while other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration, none of the employers before us today represent in this Court that compliance with Title VII will infringe their own religious liberties in any way" (p32-33).

Well, this court said that it qualifies. So we'll see.

If this Supreme Court decides that religious rights supersede queer rights, it's all over. Queer rights are over. Completely.

Religious rights have routinely been ruled to supersede queer rights in the US, and anyone who read the Bostock ruling already knew there was a very good chance the Supreme Court would rule that way as soon as the opportunity arose. It would be somewhere between a step backwards and more of the same, which is still terrible, but queer rights wouldn't be "over."


Which rulings are those, where queer rights were set aside for religious rights? The only ones I can think of are for private religious organizations.

Bostock is specifically not about that--if it's overruled, the Court is saying, "Queer people do not have a right not to be discriminated against and Title VII does not apply to them."  It would be saying that even non-religious queer discrimination would be legal. The only possible workaround at that point would be for the federal government to pass a law banning anti-queer discrimination ... which might also be challenged, and dissolved by the Court.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kolg8: Why are "queer rights over . . . completely" if the Court decides that a law, neutral on its face, cannot be applied in a way that interferes with a religious school's free exercise of religion?

The law will still be applied to every non-religious group, and religious groups when when doing so does not interfere with a sincerely held religious belief. How does that completely gut "queer rights?"


See my comment above. Bostock is not about religious rights. If Bostock is overruled, the Court is saying that discrimination against queer people is simply legal.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure, some more liberal states might keep their laws, but those might also be challenged in light of the Court's overturning of Bostock. Conservative states would immediately strip all queer people of any rights they could.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno, it's just really weird to have a bunch of straight people basically telling me I'm overreacting. I've been queer for 40 years. Our rights have always been precarious and extremely conditional, at the extreme best. For half of my life, I had no real rights at all, other than the right to talk about being gay. I couldn't have sex in many states legally; I couldn't get married; I could be denied housing or jobs without further reason in most of the US.

Marginalized people know how this works. We're always one law and one court case away from having no rights. You don't know what it's like to live like that, most of you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: FrancoFile: roc6783: khitsicker: [media3.giphy.com image 324x200]

Came here to post this, gonna try and find it streaming tonight. Great movie.

Malkovich is, by far, the worst part of that movie.  Even given how utterly dickish and annoying Edward Norton's character is.

I disagree. He was so absurd it was hilarious. I wonder if the Oreo thing was his idea.


I speak Russian.  His accent grates on me so bad.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Sure, some more liberal states might keep their laws, but those might also be challenged in light of the Court's overturning of Bostock. Conservative states would immediately strip all queer people of any rights they could.


This is the explicit goal of the GQP. Ending abortion rights isn't the goal, it's the first step. Eliminating non-cisgendered is either step 2 or 3.
 
literaldeluxe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Kolg8: Why are "queer rights over . . . completely" if the Court decides that a law, neutral on its face, cannot be applied in a way that interferes with a religious school's free exercise of religion?

The law will still be applied to every non-religious group, and religious groups when when doing so does not interfere with a sincerely held religious belief. How does that completely gut "queer rights?"

See my comment above. Bostock is not about religious rights. If Bostock is overruled, the Court is saying that discrimination against queer people is simply legal.


Bostock wouldn't be overturned for this case - they made clear in the ruling that religious exceptions could be possible. If this case went to the Supreme Court, it would be to determine whether there is a religious exception to Bostock.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mock26: And who has the final say in whether or not such a law is preventing the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment? The Supreme Court of the United States of America.

Well, sort of. In City of Bourne v. Flores, decided in 1997, the Supreme Court held that a neutral law of general applicability may be applied to religious practices even when not supported by a compelling governmental interest. So, an anti-discrimination law, if Flores applied, would likely survive this challenge.

But Congress passed the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act, which states that a law, even neutral on its face, may not substantially burden the free exercise of religion.  If it does, the religious group is exempt from the law, unless the law is in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest, and it is the least restrictive means of furthering that interest.

So the Supreme Court will no doubt (ultimately) decide how the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act gets applied to any case.  But it is unusual that Congress has passed a law that affords more protection to religious organizations than the First Amendment.
 
