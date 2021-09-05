 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Were you going to NW Washington Fair? Covid cases, almost one hundred and nine   (king5.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Great New York State Fair is going on right now. I can't wait to see the uptick from that.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, 108 is almost 109. Good job.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't go. Seen a goat before and Gravitron seems lame and smells like vomit.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The Great New York State Fair is going on right now. I can't wait to see the uptick from that.


Do they still serve their famous "steamed ham"?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yes, 108 is almost 109. Good job.


Rounding to the nearest 109 is an important skill. I myself have done it over 327 times.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guess I'm not gonna Do The Pu this year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ people, it doesn't matter if your entire family is vaccinated. It's still not business as usual, and you should still limit your exposure as much as you possibly can. It's still too early to go on vacations, visit your parents in Crotchrot Idaho, or go on vacation. Do the right thing for once in your miserable lives.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I didn't go. Seen a goat before and Gravitron seems lame and smells like vomit.


this fair is not just about "seeing" the goat. If you know what I mean.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mantour: namegoeshere: The Great New York State Fair is going on right now. I can't wait to see the uptick from that.

Do they still serve their famous "steamed ham"?


Is the steamed ham then dipped in batter, rolled in crushed Oreos, and deep fried and served on a stick? Then probably.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll forgive subby's counting liberties if they make me a COVID mask with no thread or needlework.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AbuHashish: I didn't go. Seen a goat before and Gravitron seems lame and smells like vomit.

this fair is not just about "seeing" the goat. If you know what I mean.


That's more Enumclaw.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"implemented several COVID-19 precautions including a cashless payment option called BlastPass and enhanced cleaning protocols"

But not the ones that work like masks or proof of vaccination...
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remember me to one who lives there
she *cough choke gurgle spit* *flatline*
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry, wannabe-Simon-and-Garfunkel Subby. I get where you were going, but you didn't quite get there.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AbuHashish: I didn't go. Seen a goat before and Gravitron seems lame and smells like vomit.

this fair is not just about "seeing" the goat. If you know what I mean.


...it's just as much about the goat seeing you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Semion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New definition of insanity = Enough already with your pandemic restrictions ... so I guess I better help spread it farther and longer.

Freeeeedumb ... I love youuuu, forevvvvver! ... well, ok, til death do us part ... whoopsy, so soon?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I'll forgive subby's counting liberties if they make me a COVID mask with no thread or needlework.


(Grabs duct tape)
 
starlost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
deep fry the vaccine and sell it for $9.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Better odds than that dime toss game on the midway
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbcdn1.podbean.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jesus Christ people, it doesn't matter if your entire family is vaccinated. It's still not business as usual, and you should still limit your exposure as much as you possibly can. It's still too early to go on vacations, visit your parents in Crotchrot Idaho, or go on vacation. Do the right thing for once in your miserable lives.


Hey now, I just took a vacation... to a park, with plenty of space around me.

And I took my family to a restaurant... to their patio.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fried Twinkies are the cure for COVID.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't been to a fair in years and was thinking about going to the one in Puyallup but things are still too COVID-y out there. Plus I'm more interested in exhibits than rides and I think those tend to be in indoor or covered areas.
 
TaintTanner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jesus Christ people, it doesn't matter if your entire family is vaccinated. It's still not business as usual, and you should still limit your exposure as much as you possibly can. It's still too early to go on vacations, visit your parents in Crotchrot Idaho, or go on vacation. Do the right thing for once in your miserable lives.


Oh please..life needs to go on. Lockdowns ain't gonna prevent shiat. Covid is gonna covid..like the flu gonna flu. Whether it's now or later, vaccinated or unvaxxed. Some things are uncontrollable..Covid is here to stay. Drink lots of water if you catch it. You're gonna be alright. I have COVID right now, for the second time. I built a sauna in my backyard. It's helping a lot with the sinus infection. I breathe teatree and lemongrass and ginger. I'll be fine in a day or two. The hysteria needs to stop. Join a bowling league or something. Practice normality.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do The Puyallup (Original Song)
Youtube eGmw_9SQ2dU

You can do it at a trot.
You can do it at a gallop.
You can do it real slow so your heart won't palpitate.
Just don't be late. Do the Puyallup.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The county fair was last week and the state fair is this week, pass on both. Been going to places where nobody is like the park early in the morning and an Orioles game. Me and a buddy had a section to ourselves.
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Puyallup fair, Masks required, but seems not too well enforced

The derp starts about 1:20 in
 
