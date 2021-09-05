 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   America runs on Dunkin, Florida backs into one   (local10.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday as Hazekiah Orowale was behind the wheel of his Honda Accord.


the video said he was on the way to church?  does one routinely go straight to church from the bar, only stopping at dunkin in between?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Pot donuts FTW. Dunkin is for when you are stuck in some random airport and the bars are all closed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Top Pot donuts FTW. Dunkin is for when you are stuck in some random airport and the bars are all closed.


I agree with you...as does Golden Tate:

https://www.sportscasting.com/golden-​t​ate-made-close-to-1-million-as-a-rooki​e-and-still-stole-a-donut-in-seattle/?​amp
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How incompetent do you have to be to back into a farking building?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nothin'...
 
