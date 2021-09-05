 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   All kindergarten teachers at a San Antonio school are Covid-positive, parents learn. Not from the school, but from each other, because this is Greg Abbatoir's pro-life Texas   (chron.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So teachers are working while positive for covid? Shouldn't the be quarantined?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: So teachers are working while positive for covid? Shouldn't the be quarantined?


I'm sure the assholes there are working toward making quarantining illegal for teachers.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: So teachers are working while positive for covid? Shouldn't the be quarantined?


It's up to each district whether to kill children en masse via COVID-19 or just wait for school shootings to take them out.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look , it's not Florida! Vote DeSantis, 2024!"

Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kinder Ranch Elementary

Yeeeehaw!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just dropping in to say I'm stealing "Greg Abbottoir."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Greg Abbatoir

austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So can they sue? Because how is that not at the very minimum reckless endangerment, if not tantamount to manslaughter if any of them die?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The anti-mask, anti-vaccine crowd won't care. They'll just say it's good because now they're "immune" and can safely teach the little plague rats the rest of the year without issue.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Kinder Ranch Elementary

Yeeeehaw!


Your mockery of child ranching is not appreciated, it's a super hard job trying to herd the two year olds. Have you ever tried to lasso a pre-schooler? I think not.

Be right back, I have to go turn out the first graders in the pasture to graze on Cheerios
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too bad COVID doesn't induce spontaneous abortions, because that's the only way you're going to get those idiots in Texas to put any effort into controlling it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am sure all those parents concerned about the childrens education are just stepping up to volunteer and cover shifts in the classrooms.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Texas. Where abortion is illegal yet packing unmasked children in a COVID ward of a school is actively encouraged and legally protected.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All kindergarten teachers at a San Antonio school are Covid-positive but not all Covid-positive are kindergarten teachers at a San Antonio school.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've never been a parent, but if you're so sick of your kids being home that you're willing to risk killing them to get them out of your hair, that seems like a slight overreaction.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So teachers are working while positive for covid? Shouldn't the be quarantined?


LOL, this is Texas.  Freedoms reign!

When I lived in Texas in 2009, the 2 schools my kids attended sent home several emails warning of a Presidential Message by Barack Obama directed to school kids (about the benefits of education).  The principals relayed the fact that they had received overwhelming complaints about their kids getting "indoctrinated" by the blah man about the nature of skool.  One of the schools blocked the message.

At the time, the Post Office in my area had a huge anti-Obama display outside, complete with Obama as Hitler (with mustache!).

I find it hard to believe Texas is now worse than that time.

Fark yeah, expose kids to this shiat, with possible lifelong consequences.  Unknown at this time, but seen in some.

The place can just fark right off.  Really, just break off and slide into the Gulf.
 
Texmandie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd been wavering between Governor Ceausescu and Governor Honecker, but "Greg Abbatoir" is perfection.
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Weird thing to ranch but it's probably profitable.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The parents of the first kid to die of COVID due to this are going to strike it rich from the lawsuits against the state, the school, the individual teachers...

Or rather, their attorneys will.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: So can they sue? Because how is that not at the very minimum reckless endangerment, if not tantamount to manslaughter if any of them die?


I think you might confusing news stories.  It's fetuses that Texans are suing to protect.  I can only assume the elementary school kids are issued six guns to protect them from respiratory infection.
 
otiosa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe I've been living under a rock, but what's is Abbottoir referring to?
 
otiosa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

otiosa: Maybe I've been living under a rock, but what's is Abbottoir referring to?


Wow, I could Google it if I weren't so lazy. Apparently, for those under the same rock, an abottoir is a slaughterhouse. You're welcome.
 
