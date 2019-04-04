 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   A shocking new speech has plunged the Mormon church back into a Holy War over LGBTQ rights. Dum dum dum dum dummm   (slate.com) divider line
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting read.  South Park is correct, these folks are weird.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all fun and games for them until the shait hits the pocket book.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would have also made hiring Mormon BYU grads more difficult outside of UTAH.

They've basically signed on to saying Gay people are subhuman.

IS that a person you'd hire to be a HR manager or Project Manager lead at you startup tech job?

Hanging on to that 'mission statement' devalues the worth of a BYU education.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons


My experience living among them in metro Phoenix was that, as individuals, they were generally fine as long as you looked like you could fit in with Mormons.  (Read: white, not obviously gay or trans, no visible tattoos, clean and clean-cut.)  They were good neighbors to have in case of an emergency because they all had supplies.

But as a group, they were a horribly regressive force that wanted to make everybody fit that "could fit in with Mormons" mold, or go away if they couldn't fit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just two years ago, the church received much public praise for rescinding a 2015 policy, controversial among Mormons at the time, that declared the minor children of gay people could not be baptized into or join the church as members-at least not until they were 18 years old, and only then if they would denounce their parents' marriage and condemn their sexuality. Given how contentious the question of gay rights has been among Mormons since the church threw its whole weight behind California's anti-gay-marriage Proposition 8 in 2008, the post-2019 period has been one of welcome relative quiet from the church.

My ex was a former Mormon.  After that ruling, she was thinking of going back to the LDS Church, because they changed.  I told her, "Whenever a church tells you they changed, all they did was change the wording.  They still hate us."  It became a big thing, my "not respecting her beliefs".  Finally broke up, because she was getting more Mormon by the day.  And more nasty about my being non-religious.

I kind of wonder if this speech has changed her mind.  Probably not.  All religions are cults, it's just a matter of time and size.  And if it weren't LDS, it'd be something else.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?


I don't think they're anti-gay bigots.  I think they're equal-opportunity bigots.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: propasaurus: Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?

I don't think they're anti-gay bigots.  I think they're equal-opportunity bigots.


How dare you question my freedom be a bigot? Who's the real bigot here, jew boy.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Taliban is like a crazy lollipop stand.  So many flavors.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Now, after 15 years living out of state, I've recently given Utah another chance.

You sir, are a farking moron.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: The American Taliban is like a crazy lollipop stand.  So many flavors.


Ranch, Mayonaise, Miracle Whip
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tired of these religious assholes trying to force their fetishes on everybody else.

Someone should start a country where people can be free of this garbage once and for all.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have Mormon pioneer blood in every one of my eight great grandparents' lines on my family tree

This isn't nearly as unique as you'd think if you know Mormon history.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, all you need to know about Mormons is they won't let you in their special temple unless you're Mormon. Every other religion will let you in their temples. There's no special inner sactum of a Catholic Church or a synagogue that will bar you from entering.
But for Mormons? Nope, you're not good enough.
 
rfenster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Commander Adama approves.
thescienceandentertainmentlab.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kudayta: FTA: Now, after 15 years living out of state, I've recently given Utah another chance.

You sir, are a farking moron.


Can't spell Mormon without moron
 
duke3522
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you don't hate the gay
The Mormon church will not pay
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kazrak: Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons

My experience living among them in metro Phoenix was that, as individuals, they were generally fine as long as you looked like you could fit in with Mormons.  (Read: white, not obviously gay or trans, no visible tattoos, clean and clean-cut.)  They were good neighbors to have in case of an emergency because they all had supplies.

But as a group, they were a horribly regressive force that wanted to make everybody fit that "could fit in with Mormons" mold, or go away if they couldn't fit.


This is the absolute perfect summary of what it's like to be around LDS people.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the same church that posthumously baptizes non-believers into their faith, refuses to baptize believers whose parents are gay.

I mean, I realize I'm stating the obvious when I say: This makes no farking sense. But this makes even less farking sense than the usual making of no farking sense.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As someone who has lived in Utah most of my life, this is not the least bit surprising.  BYU prides itself as a haven for this type of backward thinking.  Hopefully this causes some serious embarrassment and they fire the prick.

Doubtful though.  They will more likely reward him for saying the quiet part.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's pretty amazing how many people still have a 3000 year old world view; worldwide even, it's not just American fundies
 
maram500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's all fun and games for them until the shait hits the pocket book.


That's how it is with every business. And make no mistake, churches are a business.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.orgView Full Size


Get a load of the bringers of the enlightenment here.

Chilling.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons


The only time I have ever been told I'm going to hell, was by a Mormon. He said it with sincerity and finality, like he was buddies with god, and saw it on god's day planner. I think it was because I said something like I disagreed with their practicing posthumous baptisms on Jewish Holocaust victims, and counting them as Mormons. Guy didn't deny it, and said it was a righteous thing to "save" them.

The few I've known were hateful. Not just disliking someone because they didn't believe they way the Mormon did, but hating the nonbeliever's very existence. But as you said, they put on a pretty mask and really nice fake smiles. I'm sure there are some nice ones out there, true believers who are good at heart. In my small sphere, I haven't met any.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He sounds like a violent person encouraging violent acts.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Look, all you need to know about Mormons is they won't let you in their special temple unless you're Mormon. Every other religion will let you in their temples. There's no special inner sactum of a Catholic Church or a synagogue that will bar you from entering.
But for Mormons? Nope, you're not good enough.


It's like Scientology, but just with a slightly older history.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: It's pretty amazing how many people still have a 3000 year old world view; worldwide even, it's not just American fundies


While true, having an anti-gay world view only requires having a 30-year world view, let alone 3,000.

Just 30 years ago, even legalizing civil unions was laughed out of the room. And gay marriage was beyond unmentionable.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kazrak: Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons

My experience living among them in metro Phoenix was that, as individuals, they were generally fine as long as you looked like you could fit in with Mormons.  (Read: white, not obviously gay or trans, no visible tattoos, clean and clean-cut.)  They were good neighbors to have in case of an emergency because they all had supplies.

But as a group, they were a horribly regressive force that wanted to make everybody fit that "could fit in with Mormons" mold, or go away if they couldn't fit.


They are a very good approximation of a pod people virus. Perfectly normal, even Flanders like nice people. Until they get the levers of control of a community.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maram500: optikeye: It's all fun and games for them until the shait hits the pocket book.

That's how it is with every business. And make no mistake, churches are a business.


Good to see you.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buttercat: [newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org image 850x478]

Get a load of the bringers of the enlightenment here.

Chilling.


But look at the diversity of color! Tie colors, I mean.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

StillInFayettestan: Interesting read.  South Park is correct, these folks are weird.


I'm proud to report, fellow Farkers, that the LDS excommunicated me. This was followed by the inevitable divorce. So, I cut and ran to Maui to retire on my VA benefits and SSI. I've been here 28 years now and loving my heathen life.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So the same church that posthumously baptizes non-believers into their faith, refuses to baptize believers whose parents are gay.

I mean, I realize I'm stating the obvious when I say: This makes no farking sense. But this makes even less farking sense than the usual making of no farking sense.


It makes sense. If the gay parents want the kid baptized, the kid has to die first, then get baptized. It isn't sane or right, but it is sadistically logical.
 
maram500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It amuses me every time I see Mormon missionaries. They're easily identifiable--dark slacks and dress shoes, white short-sleeved shirt and tie, name badge, usually carrying a Book of Mormon. There's always a distinctive vibe with them, too--something closed-off and creepy.

Back on point, though: Just remember that every religion's dogma and beliefs are all eternal and irrefutable and shall always be true...until it is convenient for them to change it. Or profitable to change. Or both.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kazrak: Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons

My experience living among them in metro Phoenix was that, as individuals, they were generally fine as long as you looked like you could fit in with Mormons.  (Read: white, not obviously gay or trans, no visible tattoos, clean and clean-cut.)  They were good neighbors to have in case of an emergency because they all had supplies.

But as a group, they were a horribly regressive force that wanted to make everybody fit that "could fit in with Mormons" mold, or go away if they couldn't fit.


Ah - Republicans.
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buttercat: maram500: optikeye: It's all fun and games for them until the shait hits the pocket book.

That's how it is with every business. And make no mistake, churches are a business.

Good to see you.


Thanks! Been a rough week, but I'm still alive and kicking.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?


Remember when Christians believed in loving your neighbor? "Hate the sin, not the sinner" and all that Christlike stuff?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: StillInFayettestan: Interesting read.  South Park is correct, these folks are weird.

I'm proud to report, fellow Farkers, that the LDS excommunicated me. This was followed by the inevitable divorce. So, I cut and ran to Maui to retire on my VA benefits and SSI. I've been here 28 years now and loving my heathen life.


I'm sure it's been hard not giving away 10% of your money to the Mormon investment fund. My sympathies.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: kazrak: Picklehead: Mormons know how to behave in public but once you get to know them they are truly awful. I lived in Utah for nearly a year and got to know them. Utah below I-70 is beautiful and would travel there again, but do as little interaction with them as I could get away with.

/really, stay away from Mormons

My experience living among them in metro Phoenix was that, as individuals, they were generally fine as long as you looked like you could fit in with Mormons.  (Read: white, not obviously gay or trans, no visible tattoos, clean and clean-cut.)  They were good neighbors to have in case of an emergency because they all had supplies.

But as a group, they were a horribly regressive force that wanted to make everybody fit that "could fit in with Mormons" mold, or go away if they couldn't fit.

This is the absolute perfect summary of what it's like to be around RELIGIOUS people.


ftfe
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: So tired of these religious assholes trying to force their fetishes on everybody else.


I thought the proper term was "shoving it down our throats".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most religious organizations should have lost their tax exempt statuses long ago for getting involved in politics. The Mormon church, doubly so.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: propasaurus: Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?

Remember when Christians believed in loving your neighbor? "Hate the sin, not the sinner" and all that Christlike stuff?


They still exist.  You just don't hear about them because they are quiet about it.  It's the assholes who make the news.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wasatch Beer.  Polygamy Porter.....why have just one?  Bring some home to the wives.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, that guy, that elder or whatever, is queer
 
undernova
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another round of press for a religion so new that we can read the criminal records of its most influential initial members and founders. I'll never understand why this religion attracts as many people as it does - or why anyone LGBTQ would try to justify membership in an organization hell bent on telling you how wrong it is to be who you are - but I'm especially thankful how much it pushes me away from it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x564]


I lived by there and it would get covered up and a few months later show back up. It really pissed off the LDS.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The mormons used to have their little "missionaries" patrolling the parts of town where all the college students were when I was in school.  I always made sure to have a giant cloud of the old "funny smokes" in my lungs to exhale as I opened the door to talk to them.  Not in a direct, forceful way pointed at their faces or anything, but enough of a cloud for a contact high to be inevitable.  They stopped sending these people over after a while.
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In short - just a reminder that yes, the Mormons hate you.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: propasaurus: Shocking? Because someone expected Mormons to not be anti-gay bigots for some reason?

Remember when Christians believed in loving your neighbor? "Hate the sin, not the sinner" and all that Christlike stuff?


No.
 
