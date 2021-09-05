 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Four people including an infant find freedom in fark's favorite state   (usatoday.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"kills 4, including infant, shoots 11-year-old girl multiple times"

Just as the Founding Fathers intended. This was good for 'Murrrca
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judd said the suspect was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment. While being treated, Judd said, "he jumped up and tried to grab the Lakeland police officer's gun, and they had to fight with him again in the emergency room."
They subdued the suspect and continued treating him.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, now, let's not jump to conclusions. Surely additional information will come out soon explaining how the gunmen actually saved dozens more from a deadly end at the hands of antifa.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare blame the guns.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about covid deaths. Boy is my face red!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  He should fry for that sh*t.

2.  "He spend four years in the Corps"  The situation sounded tense.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.

Florida, Fark's favorite state, is the only one that sees this sort of gun violence.

Now, let's all go sign up for Fark's Florida "Fark Party" on the sixteenth on some other tab!
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said he worked security at a church in Orlando a week ago and came home saying he could speak directly to God.

That's always reassuring.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combat veteran of multiple tours and Licensed Executive body guard with PTSD has a psychotic break and begins think to he hear's God telling him to save a suicidal teen and rings random doorbell hours before this happens.  Sadly not just a Florida thing these days.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And It's Polk County again plugging up the Vas Deferens in the Wang State. You would think the Sherrif's Skynet Program would have nailed this guy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: She said he worked security at a church in Orlando a week ago and came home saying he could speak directly to God.

That's always reassuring.


Sounds like the priesthood of the believer.  Must have been Lutherans.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Freedom" to me sounds like just another word for "Deathtrap".
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: And It's Polk County again plugging up the Vas Deferens in the Wang State. You would think the Sherrif's Skynet Program would have nailed this guy.


Difficulty

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Judd said the suspect was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment. While being treated, Judd said, "he jumped up and tried to grab the Lakeland police officer's gun, and they had to fight with him again in the emergency room."
They subdued the suspect and continued treating him.

[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 630x383]


If he was white that would be the first thing reported. If he's of color it's left unsaid.
Didn't you figure that out yet?
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that story is about gun control, it's clear you don't understand much.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was speaking directly to someone called God, who apparently is an evil and manipulative son-of-a-biatch.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think someone mentioned that 114,000 Polk County kids came down with COVID last week. So, 4 is small potatoes. Column filler.  A throwaway.

Think about it. Ted Bundy just killed his victims.  Gov. Desantis tortures them for weeks. And is trying to make it illegal for people to protect others.

This is Hell nor am I out of it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: If you think that story is about gun control, it's clear you don't understand much.


It is not just about gun control but that is one of the many factors in play.
 
gas giant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]


Pointless violence...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suppose at least the grocery stores aren't pulling knives off the shelves.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

He's going to rue the day he spoke with God.

Who talks like that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: "Freedom" to me sounds like just another word for "Deathtrap".


Where the cost is buried in the ground.

\ Mother Earth
\\ Will swallow you
\\\ Lay your body down
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had to check the article to see if this was guns or COVID.

Welcome to America.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: "kills 4, including infant, shoots 11-year-old girl multiple times"

Just as the Founding Fathers intended. This was good for 'Murrrca


Survivors should sue the well regulated militia he was apart of.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 345x146]
He's going to rue the day he spoke with God.

Who talks like that?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe they can sue the meth dealers. From CNN; In an interview with deputies, the suspect described himself as "a survivalist" and confessed to being on methamphetamine, Judd said. The suspect's girlfriend told authorities that he had been diagnosed with PTSD and had been acting erratically in the past week, saying that he was receiving visions from God, according to the sheriff.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: If you think that story is about gun control, it's clear you don't understand much.


If guns had to be stored at an armory or police station and checked out with a purpose given like in many civilized countries there would be 4 people still alive and a man getting the treatment that he obviously needs.
 
fasahd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I thought this was going to be about covid deaths. Boy is my face red!


I thought this was about refugees settling in to their new tropical suburb, thanks a lot subby!
 
illegal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that because no skin color was mentioned in the headline or the first paragraph, it Was a poc?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

illegal: I'm guessing that because no skin color was mentioned in the headline or the first paragraph, it Was a poc?


You'd be correct.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that's tragic. Cant find any snark in that

No more news for me today
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: BlackWivesMatter: If you think that story is about gun control, it's clear you don't understand much.

If guns had to be stored at an armory or police station and checked out with a purpose given like in many civilized countries there would be 4 people still alive and a man getting the treatment that he obviously needs.


Because the police have shown themselves to be bastions of virtue who would NEVER abuse that sort of power... amirite?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
forget it frank. it's polk country.

(very sad minors/infants were involved. but none of this is surprising.)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kendelrio: robodog: BlackWivesMatter: If you think that story is about gun control, it's clear you don't understand much.

If guns had to be stored at an armory or police station and checked out with a purpose given like in many civilized countries there would be 4 people still alive and a man getting the treatment that he obviously needs.

Because the police have shown themselves to be bastions of virtue who would NEVER abuse that sort of power... amirite?


It's weird how the people who want little to no restrictions on guns are the same people who want little to no restrictions on the police.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She said he worked security at a church in Orlando a week ago and came home saying he could speak directly to God.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
