(Yahoo)   Is that a lobster in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?   (yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Florida Keys, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Monroe County, Florida, Key Largo, Florida, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, Friday afternoon, lobster tails  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they caught up to him Thursday morning, he had two undersized wrung lobster tails in his shorts pockets

Fark user imageView Full Size


whoa! It's the wrung trousers, gromit
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My family calls these signs "Lobster pot ahead."
safetysupplywarehouse.comView Full Size
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it's a shrimp :(
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mk0prq0kyefxc6y6.kinstacdn.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must have been on welfare, those folks love lobsters and refrigerators.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkin' tourists!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a rock lobster?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have used this guide:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fookin prawns!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better a lobster in your pocket, than crabs in your trousers
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: No, it's a shrimp :(


Looks more like a Langostino
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: Was it a rock lobster?


SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was easy to detect due to the magnetism.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: He was easy to detect due to the magnetism.


Left claw north RIGHT CLAW SOUTH
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this type of Florida Man.

Less of moRon DeathSentence style Florida Man.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: a count of not having a device to measure lobsters

I confess my own guilt here.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProdigalSigh: FTA: a count of not having a device to measure lobsters

I confess my own guilt here.


Point to each in turn and say out loud: "One lobster, two lobsters, three lobsters, five lobsters."
fark!
/me goes to jail
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would have said sir, if you stole these because you are starving
Eat them.
Have a nice day.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

imauniter: I would have said sir, if you stole these because you are starving
Eat them.
Have a nice day.


Florida doesn't fark around with natural resources. I got fined for foraging wild chanterelle mushrooms in a state park once.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does that pair with fava beans?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That looks way to damn small and I'm allergic to the muthafarkers.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No reason I just like the photo.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lobster is just not good enough to risk going to jail for.

Fresh, never frozen Alaskan King crab legs maybe.  But not lobster.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know, the whole thing seems fishy.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes.
Yes to both parts.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ringshadow: [Fark user image image 850x478]

No reason I just like the photo.


Granny is strong with The Force.
 
