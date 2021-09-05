 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   I'm not saying it's graboids, but it's graboids   (wkrn.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, the real answer is almost certainly fracking, right?

/didn't click the link
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems appropriate:

The Monkees - Last Train To Clarksville 1966
Youtube ZcXpKiY2MXE
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Crom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Near Fort Campbell?

"Dude, look at all these grenades and c-4 I have left over from that FTX. Hold ma beer and watch this."
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't pickt the wrong Rec Room. 

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kevin Bacon has said that Tremors was his favorite film that he's ever done.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you felt the earth move under your feet. But did you feel the sky tumblin' down?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Don't pickt the wrong Rec Room.
[media-amazon.com image 850x458]


I felt so bad for Burt when he ran out of ammo in "Tremors 2".
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure why not

The way this decade is going it makes perfect sense.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Sure why not

The way this decade is going it makes perfect sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Graboid trifecta in play.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I found it a nice way to view content.

malwarefixes.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: North_Central_Positronics: Don't pickt the wrong Rec Room.
[media-amazon.com image 850x458]

I felt so bad for Burt when he ran out of ammo in "Tremors 2".


That's never happened to him before.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Crab. People.

Boom!

Or... click? Scuttle? Whoop whoop whoop whoop?
 
catmander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So is it going to be a boy or a girl?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These gender reveals are getting out of hand.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would bet money on it . . . 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
