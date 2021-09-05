 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Showing grace under pressure, against permanent waves, they follow the vapor trails to hold your fire, and stop the gulf spills   (bbc.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm assuming subby is a Rush fan.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The night turns thin, the saint turns to sin.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby just misses them.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rush - The Search For Neil
 
Truthman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well they have retired. Got to do something to keep busy
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Truthman: Well they have retired. Got to do something to keep busy


Um...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly I think we should hold oil companies to the standard ships are held to in harbor.  You have to pay all costs and damages resulting from the spill and cleanup, plus huge fines.

I suspect oil spills would become vastly less common.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm assuming subby is a Rush fan.


It's probably the only thing subby's got going for them
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

RIP
 
OddLlama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I don't need to go anywhere so I've called a taxi."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can choose a ready source of some celestial pow'r
If you choose the wind instead you'll still get a hot show'r!
You can choose to close your eyes and wear a hat of foil
I will choose for skies to clear - I will choose no oil
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've never heard of Rush. Are they good? Can't be better than Nickleback I suppose.

CSB RE: Nickleback... I was buying an Avril Lavigne album and the clerk behind the counter who had a Joy Division t-shirt on, but in Arial font, said she was married to the dude from Nickleback. Naturally I said to myself, "great taste girl!" The clerk then said Rush was dad rock for music snobs. Since I had never heard Rush I couldn't engage him in a spirited debate. Oh well, maybe I will check them out on my way to the next Nickleback concert, just to have something to listen to in the background
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Is that an ATAT in the background?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: Honestly I think we should hold oil companies to the standard ships are held to in harbor.  You have to pay all costs and damages resulting from the spill and cleanup, plus huge fines.

I suspect oil spills would become vastly less common.


A fascinating read covering issues like this, I recommend checking it out to anyone who hasn't:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Azz: I've never heard of Rush. Are they good? Can't be better than Nickleback I suppose.

CSB RE: Nickleback... I was buying an Avril Lavigne album and the clerk behind the counter who had a Joy Division t-shirt on, but in Arial font, said she was married to the dude from Nickleback. Naturally I said to myself, "great taste girl!" The clerk then said Rush was dad rock for music snobs. Since I had never heard Rush I couldn't engage him in a spirited debate. Oh well, maybe I will check them out on my way to the next Nickleback concert, just to have something to listen to in the background


Da fuq?
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: Honestly I think we should hold oil companies to the standard ships are held to in harbor.  You have to pay all costs and damages resulting from the spill and cleanup, plus huge fines.

I suspect oil spills would become vastly less common.


I'm not a betting person , but I'd wager it's taxpayers paying to clean up after billion dollar companies

Yet rich people only complain about how taxes but Obama phones and such as
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Azz: I've never heard of Rush. Are they good? Can't be better than Nickleback I suppose.

CSB RE: Nickleback... I was buying an Avril Lavigne album and the clerk behind the counter who had a Joy Division t-shirt on, but in Arial font, said she was married to the dude from Nickleback. Naturally I said to myself, "great taste girl!" The clerk then said Rush was dad rock for music snobs. Since I had never heard Rush I couldn't engage him in a spirited debate. Oh well, maybe I will check them out on my way to the next Nickleback concert, just to have something to listen to in the background


Meth....not even once
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Azz: I've never heard of Rush. Are they good? Can't be better than Nickleback I suppose.

CSB RE: Nickleback... I was buying an Avril Lavigne album and the clerk behind the counter who had a Joy Division t-shirt on, but in Arial font, said she was married to the dude from Nickleback. Naturally I said to myself, "great taste girl!" The clerk then said Rush was dad rock for music snobs. Since I had never heard Rush I couldn't engage him in a spirited debate. Oh well, maybe I will check them out on my way to the next Nickleback concert, just to have something to listen to in the background


This was a wasteful way to spend your day.
 
wejash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They had to hustle to move the pictures at the museum before the storm.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rush-Red Tide (Lyrics)
Youtube gO8W0qEmMPQ

Nature has some new plague
To run in our streets
History some new wrinkle
We are doomed to repeat

Fugitives at the bedroom door
Lovers pause to find an open store
Rain is burning on the forest floor
And the red tide kisses the shore

This is not a false alarm
This is not a test

Stay out of the sun
It only burns my skin
Sky full of poison
And the atmosphere's too thin

Bless the sun, the rain no more
River running like an open sore
Black wind falling through the ocean floor
And the red tide washes ashore

This is not a false alarm
This is not a test
Nowhere we can fly away
Nowhere we can rest
The party is disrupted by
An uninvited guest

Deadline approaches
For the weary land
It used to be something
But we let it run down in our hands

Too late for debate, too bad to ignore
Quiet rebellion leads to open war
Bring a sea-change to the factory floor
As the red tide covers the shore

Now is the time to turn the tide
Now is the time to fight
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night
Now is the time to make the time
While hope is still in sight
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night

This is not a false alarm
This is not a test
Nowhere we can fly away
Nowhere we can rest
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night
Let us not go gently
To the endless winter night

And the red tide kisses the shore
And the red tide kisses the shore...

\FFS, that song's 32 years old now
\\they truly were prophets
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Azz: I've never heard of Rush. Are they good? Can't be better than Nickleback I suppose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
