(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man killed by flying car. Hey, where's mine?   (kiro7.com)
23
•       •       •

23 Comments
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where we're going, we don't need any roads to run someone over
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMWs have had the ability to fly for years. The controls are located on the turn signal, which is why no one has ever discovered it before now.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid looks like a douchebag. With a most punchable face.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhm...be careful what you ask for
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police obtained this footage of a person of interest:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your death by flying car? I'm sure it can be arranged.

Just stand over here on this X.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 20-year-old drunk kid in a BMW worth more than his bail was set at for killing a guy just going about his business.

Maybe we could hire the guys doing cleanup in South Carolina...
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BMW Harris was driving went airborne & landed on Gamble's Mitsubishi Mirage.

That's the thing about a mirage. You can't be sure it's really there until you're right on top of it.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drunk little shiatbag is so young, so white - he'll get off with a slap on the wrist.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Duke boys finally upgraded cars.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy named Gamble Gambled that a car wouldn't fall on him that day and lost.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BMWs have had the ability to fly for years. The controls are located on the turn signal, which is why no one has ever discovered it before now.


Okay, I came in to make a snide remark about BMW drivers, but that has to be one of the funniest I've seen in a long time! 🙌
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: A 20-year-old drunk kid in a BMW worth more than his bail was set at for killing a guy just going about his business.

Maybe we could hire the guys doing cleanup in South Carolina...


That's an older bmw, it's probably worth less than 10k
 
IDisME
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guarantee it's coming.  Maybe not by flying car though.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BMWs have had the ability to fly for years. The controls are located on the turn signal, which is why no one has ever discovered it before now.


Speed Racer - Button Tutorial
Youtube 9AjJd5xE3b0
 
woodjf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BMWs have had the ability to fly for years. The controls are located on the turn signal, which is why no one has ever discovered it before now.


Ha!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Jeff5: A 20-year-old drunk kid in a BMW worth more than his bail was set at for killing a guy just going about his business.

Maybe we could hire the guys doing cleanup in South Carolina...

That's an older bmw, it's probably worth less than 10k


But it required at least a 2X bail 'investment' since the warranty expired to keep it running.
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mine is in the garage next to the highway submarine.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeff5: A 20-year-old drunk kid in a BMW worth more than his bail was set at for killing a guy just going about his business.

Maybe we could hire the guys doing cleanup in South Carolina...


Involuntary manslaughter or whatever that states equivalent is.
He had no intention to kill anyone by his reckless actions.
Most likely his drivers license goes away, possibly some jail time but most likely probation for a few years.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i smell an affluenza defense
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aw man, I can only hope that the guy never knew what happened and just died instantly. Looking at his pancaked car that is the most likely scenario. Why can't drunk drivers only off themselves? Dammed drunk idiot.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 477x597]

i smell an affluenza defense


I wouldn't be the least bit surprised, and it will probably work too. Damn, that face is just itching for fists. This picture should be in the dictionary next to the word 'Petulant'.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

