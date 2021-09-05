 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Shark gets chummy with surfer   (metro.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Scary, New South Wales, shark attack, Beach, New South Wales Ambulance, Coffs Harbour, critical arm injury, Fellow surfers, New South Wales state  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2021 at 3:17 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They need to hire all those unemployed killer whales that been off work in the pandemic
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well that's unfortunate.

I wonder if COVID-restrictions have led to a general disuse of the area for long enough that nature is retaking hold, and if this use of the beach was a recent return to it.
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I never get bit by sharks.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Ran down to see what was happening, saw a man without an arm, lots of blood and lots of people helping him so we just stood by just to see if we needed to help anymore.'

They were willing to lend a hand, but the guy needed an arm.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was at Riis beach yesterday. Was worried for a second. Then saw Australia. Everything wants to kill you there. And I hooked up with a chick from there that looked like Harley Quinn. I'm pretty sure she tried to kill me. Got lucky on 2 counts
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.