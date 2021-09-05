 Skip to content
(NPR)   You'd best start believin' in death panel stories... you're in one
58
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Already happening. Winter is coming.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been happening at the peak of every wave.

And now that there's a vaccine available... well...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When hospital, out of necessity, must ration who gets care I think the vaccinated should always be put before the unvaccinated.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't want to be death paneled?  Do your best to stay healthy.  Eat right, get exercise, TAKE THE FREAKING VACCINE.  Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I brought it up a year ago and guess what happened....
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time for a stronger, more coordinated, federal response to all this.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They claimed Obama would bring them, but it was Biden who actually made it happen.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: When hospital, out of necessity, must ration who gets care I think the vaccinated should always be put before the unvaccinated.


That makes sense. Part of triage involves determining who has the best chance of surviving.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: They claimed Obama would bring them, but it was Biden who actually made it happen.


Thanks, Obama.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I think it's time for a stronger, more coordinated, federal response to all this.


Involving... ???

Military mash units?
Conscripting health care workers from states that aren't spiraling down into anti vax hell?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not vaccinated out of personal choice, then the medical system should sideline your ass out of personal choice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes dead is better.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: They claimed Obama would bring them, but it was Biden who actually made it happen.


Nah, TFG made all this happen.

And we with triple-digit IQs know this.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: SpectroBoy: When hospital, out of necessity, must ration who gets care I think the vaccinated should always be put before the unvaccinated.

That makes sense. Part of triage involves determining who has the best chance of surviving.


Anyone claiming it's a hoax/in denial of having it, or taking horse dewormer, fishtank cleaner, bleach injections, or anal blacklights goes to the absolute bottom of the list.

That's all self-harming behavior, and if we're going to talk about "best chance of survival" rankings, a big part of it should be how active you are in maintaining your health.  Therefore, frankly, putting Vulcan-style logic in play, the more you have been looking out for your health (eating right, exercise, vaccination, wearing a mask, good risk management), the higher you go on the list, and if you are a lazy f*cking fatass with a beer gut and your exercise consists of one-off events like your yearly deer-hunting trip, the trip to the Trump rally, and the trip to the county fair for the tractor pull/demolition derby/shiatty concert, and you're all up on social media in your shiatty sunglasses and shiatty beard ranting about how the 'rona is all FAKE NEWS while gulping down sheep dewormer, then when you show up in the ER and they triage you you get assigned a bed in the hall near the boiler room and a priority level one step above "DEAD".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sometimes dead is better.


The 7 stages are scary as hell.

No, scarier.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: AdmirableSnackbar: I think it's time for a stronger, more coordinated, federal response to all this.

Involving... ???

Military mash units?
Conscripting health care workers from states that aren't spiraling down into anti vax hell?


Involving a federal emergency declaration and invoking the powers of the sort that causes all the MAGAts not currently gasping and wheezing in the hospitals or recovering at home to have heart attacks and strokes and those who manage to not have a coronary to immediately go running for their guns and bunkers at the MASSIVE FEDGOV FEMA TAKEOVER OF AMERICA BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER WHARRGARBL, followed by any of those asshats who start any shiat with the first responders being arrested for things like domestic terrorism, sedition, treason, whatever it takes.

I figure the right wing rabble-rousers have been priming the right wing Americans for such a thing for the past twenty to forty years, so give them what they want at a time when they're weak and exposing themselves to a deadly virus.  Let Darwin sort it out.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just ban antivaxxers from hospitals. Show your vaxx card (or LEGITIMATE doctors letter for your exemption) at the door or pound sand.  Bet the hospitals will be operating comfortably within 3 weeks.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Just ban antivaxxers from hospitals. Show your vaxx card (or LEGITIMATE doctors letter for your exemption) at the door or pound sand.  Bet the hospitals will be operating comfortably within 3 weeks.


This
Arrrrrrrrrrr!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby what the story is talking about is not a death panel run by bean counters at an insurance company, it is triage handled by medical professionals and only to be used if there is no other option.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once again, I must ask the bad drivers and the zoomy zoom zoomers, please take off your seatbelts and helmets for the duration of this emergency. We don't need you taking up important space in hospitals when you could just go into the refrigerator truck for later processing.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But me not wearing a mask or not getting vaxxed has no effect on anyone but me!

It's a personal choice!

/s
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: fragMasterFlash: Sometimes dead is better.

The 7 stages are scary as hell.

No, scarier.


Not all heroes wear capes, etc https://corporate.mattel.com/news​/matt​el-once-again-says-thankyouheroes-by-s​upporting-first-responders-childrens-f​oundation-and-honoring-global-frontlin​e-medical-workers-with-one-of-a-kind-b​arbie-dolls
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MY, IT IS CERTAINLY GETTING CROWDED IN HERE.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem with a combination of pandemic and global warming is we've run out of ice floes for the antivaxxers.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: fragMasterFlash: Sometimes dead is better.

The 7 stages are scary as hell.

No, scarier.


That's exactly what I thought.

I've known a few coworkers who could have gotten vaccinated, and instead spent days in the hospital gasping for air like fish out of water.  Two are still pretty messed up months later.  One doesn't really seem to remember who I am every time I talk to him.  Both are in their late 30's.

As soon as my daughter get's a chance at the vaccine, we're taking it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FFS EVERY SYSTEM IS A FORM OF RATIONING LIMITED RESOURCES
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, hey, hey !!!!!!
According to certain Americans, Canada has had Death Panels due to our Socialist Commie Medical System for quite sometime and we're doing ok.
So, give it a try.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What read sounds like the University hospital I've gone to my whole life. If you sit up, they send you home. They ask stupid questions and get upset when you answer in kind. They don't treat you they stabilize you. They don't even try to find out what is wrong with you. They assume you are lying. Look fark face if I wanted to lie I'd stay home and ignore thay feet are on fire. farking scumbag.
fark.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is a finite number of staff, a finite amount of equipment, and a finite number of beds. When the number of patients does not exceed any of those quantities, they treat everyone. When it does, they may be able to do things to stretch resources - someone can recover from minor surgery on a cot in the hallway, and non-urgent or non-essential procedures can be rescheduled, but there's limits. When those limits are massively exceeded, the goal is to save as many people as possible, and yeah, that means having to tell some people they can't treat them, and they need to go die.

I can't imagine how difficult it is to have to make that call, but it's the only possible end result of this bullshiat. Between people refusing to vaccinate against a highly contagious plague with long hospital stays, refusing to mask to limit how fast said plague spreads, and then filling up even more beds by poisoning themselves with literal horse pills, our medical system simply does not have the capacity to handle this level of clusterfark.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel like the unvaccinated might be best served simply with fresh air, outside the hospitals on a cot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: FFS EVERY SYSTEM IS A FORM OF RATIONING LIMITED RESOURCES


All I know is if you start talking about thermodynamics at the orgy people keep on farking without  you.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't think of it as premature, think of it as leaving early to avoid the rush.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: They claimed Obama would bring them, but it was Biden who actually made it happen.


This rationing started on Donald Trump's watch.

If you want to blame someone, pick the obstructive GQP in Congress.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: gameshowhost: FFS EVERY SYSTEM IS A FORM OF RATIONING LIMITED RESOURCES

All I know is if you start talking about thermodynamics at the orgy people keep on farking without  you.


that's why you have to talk and orge at the same time
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Hey, hey, hey !!!!!!
According to certain Americans, Canada has had Death Panels due to our Socialist Commie Medical System for quite sometime and we're doing ok.
So, give it a try.


"Canadian Death Panels" is the politically correct way to say "wait times".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: FFS EVERY SYSTEM IS A FORM OF RATIONING LIMITED RESOURCES


Shh, I know the real world works in rations, but these are Christians we're talking with. They're convinced that "God's love is unlimited" so they think they can smear it around, like Marmite on crackers. Just the least little bit and you'll know it's there. So they think you can apply God's load to care giving, but unlike Marmite, it's not real and you can't spread things that aren't real, no matter how much to push the knife back and forth.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

null: anal blacklights


How you doin?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Don't want to be death paneled?  Do your best to stay healthy.  Eat right, get exercise, TAKE THE FREAKING VACCINE.  Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy.


Can you drink right without cutting down?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: TotallyRealNotFake: Hey, hey, hey !!!!!!
According to certain Americans, Canada has had Death Panels due to our Socialist Commie Medical System for quite sometime and we're doing ok.
So, give it a try.

"Canadian Death Panels" is the politically correct way to say "wait times".


Oh yeah, that's why Canadians are crowding hospitals along the borders to crisis, right?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What read sounds like the University hospital I've gone to my whole life. If you sit up, they send you home. They ask stupid questions and get upset when you answer in kind. They don't treat you they stabilize you. They don't even try to find out what is wrong with you. They assume you are lying. Look fark face if I wanted to lie I'd stay home and ignore thay feet are on fire. farking scumbag.
fark.


I already have you farkied for being the architect of your own demise so this post amuses me. Let me guess. Every day, you're surrounded by assholes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: FFS EVERY SYSTEM IS A FORM OF RATIONING LIMITED RESOURCES


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: God's load


Ew.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a self-fulfilling fear, running on personal death panels of the unvaccinated.
 
firefly212
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Care has always been rationed... if you don't believe me, ask any poor person with cancer how they're going to afford treatment. The only reason the media are making a big deal of it now is because care is also being rationed for people with money.
 
janzee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I think it's time for a stronger, more coordinated, federal response to all this.


Here come the camps!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

null: Notabunny: SpectroBoy: When hospital, out of necessity, must ration who gets care I think the vaccinated should always be put before the unvaccinated.

That makes sense. Part of triage involves determining who has the best chance of surviving.

Anyone claiming it's a hoax/in denial of having it, or taking horse dewormer, fishtank cleaner, bleach injections, or anal blacklights goes to the absolute bottom of the list.

That's all self-harming behavior, and if we're going to talk about "best chance of survival" rankings, a big part of it should be how active you are in maintaining your health.  Therefore, frankly, putting Vulcan-style logic in play, the more you have been looking out for your health (eating right, exercise, vaccination, wearing a mask, good risk management), the higher you go on the list, and if you are a lazy f*cking fatass with a beer gut and your exercise consists of one-off events like your yearly deer-hunting trip, the trip to the Trump rally, and the trip to the county fair for the tractor pull/demolition derby/shiatty concert, and you're all up on social media in your shiatty sunglasses and shiatty beard ranting about how the 'rona is all FAKE NEWS while gulping down sheep dewormer, then when you show up in the ER and they triage you you get assigned a bed in the hall near the boiler room and a priority level one step above "DEAD".


where's the tylenol?!......
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I feel like the unvaccinated might be best served simply with fresh air, outside the hospitals on a cot.


Don't be so cruel, a lot of hospitals have covered parking garages and beds could be set up in those. Staffing them with trained people might be a bit difficult though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

firefly212: Care has always been rationed... if you don't believe me, ask any poor person with cancer how they're going to afford treatment. The only reason the media are making a big deal of it now is because care is also being rationed for people with money.


Welcome to the good ol' US of A.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

null: JerseyTim: They claimed Obama would bring them, but it was Biden who actually made it happen.

Thanks, Obama.


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
