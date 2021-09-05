 Skip to content
(Vice)   Another story about luxury mangoes so expensive, they require guards and guard dogs 'round the clock   (vice.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Despite the exorbitant price they command, he and his wife Rani have decided not to sell their coveted fruits just yet."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He should have bought the magic beans too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, Luxury Mangoes is the name of my Carmen Miranda tribute show.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thought that would be the first one, but #4 ain't bad.
 
IDisME
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, this guy wouldn't be very good at guarding them.

Dog tries mango for the first time, and loves it!
Youtube oG5uNq8J7m8
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man goes in, fruit comes out. You can't explain that.

Bonus joke: Luxury mangoes is a slang term for high-end breast implants.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/never get off the boat...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mangos start to turn red when they're ripe. I'm not seeing how this tree is special. Oh, Vice, nevermind
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TTTO "Wild Gravity" by Talking Heads

Beautiful
Special fruit
Mango turns to red
And I get wild
The sugar rushes
Me outside my head
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh. Let me know when they grow them so large they win fairground prizes and then throw them away because they're inedible.
 
