(Yahoo)   Ruddy complexion, overweight, angry-looking, middle-aged white man...(But no goatee) Take a guess what this story is about   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
60
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Larry D. Cavitt, Semi-automatic pistol, Handgun, Sheriff, Joseph E. Geyman, half-brother, Cavitt's next court appearance  
•       •       •

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Larry Cavitt, 68

The ultimate expression of the sorry-ass USA male. Old, decrepit motherf*ckers who still act like children.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Orgy bust?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Believe it or not, some fool once actually said that an armed society was a polite society.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Believe it or not, some fool once actually said that an armed society was a polite society.


What moron said that shiat?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

indeed
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
68 years of age isn't middle-aged.  To use British parlance, that's a pensioner.  Even if only in the last few years.
 
Northern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So who won the argument?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am sorry Subby, but humans do not live to be a 130 years old, so this guy is long past middle aged.  Sorry if that means you have to face some kind of unpleasant reality.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.

[Fark user image 750x749]
indeed


You forgot the F150.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Illinois man
Uh-huh...
killed half-brother
Yeah...
by shooting him in the head
Ok...
during heated family argument
Yeeesss....
over COVID-19 vaccines.
THERE IT IS!

It took a minute but I knew we'd get there!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, sure. He was half brother, half lizard. He had to do it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: 68 years of age isn't middle-aged.  To use British parlance, that's a pensioner.  Even if only in the last few years.


Americans don't get their pensions and social security until they are well into their 70s.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$750,000 bail set Monday and on Tuesday he's out on 10% cash. That was quick.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am sorry Subby, but humans do not live to be a 130 years old, so this guy is long past middle aged.  Sorry if that means you have to face some kind of unpleasant reality.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He got caught in a three-way felching fest with Rudy and Ladybugs?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yep, another responsible gun ownerTM. Clearly there was no possible way to have prevented this tragedy that never seems to happen in countries with less perfect constitutions.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eric and Don Jr?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Illinois man
Uh-huh...
killed half-brother
Yeah...
by shooting him in the head
Ok...
during heated family argument
Yeeesss....
over COVID-19 vaccines.
THERE IT IS!

It took a minute but I knew we'd get there!


Based on the story, I'm led to believe both were anti-vaxxer and were just arguing over whether the 5G or lizard DNA would get them.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh so they were also neighbors and he is out on bail. How lovely

Very white
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drunk kid uses a car to squish the life out of a guy and bail is $40,000.

Angry man uses gun to permanently ventilate his brother and bail is $750,000.

Someone is getting the poo end of the wiping stick.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That pistol looks even more decrepit than the man.

Just a reminder that while your car might last 10 years, your pistol will still be killin in 110.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gary?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am sorry Subby, but humans do not live to be a 130 years old, so this guy is long past middle aged.  Sorry if that means you have to face some kind of unpleasant reality.


"Fark your green blooded mother"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: That pistol looks even more decrepit than the man.

Just a reminder that while your car might last 10 years, your pistol will still be killin in 110.


I regret that I know that reference
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with the use of a firearm."

What a Dick.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the murderer is the anti-vaxxer I really hope the force him to get vaccinated in jail. It would be an added insult to whatever sentence he ultimately gets.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: Larry Cavitt, 68

The ultimate expression of the sorry-ass USA male. Old, decrepit motherf*ckers who still act like children.


As a slowly degrading, balding white guy, I am not getting a kick out of this story..
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flincher: He got caught in a three-way felching fest with Rudy and Ladybugs?


Leave my all drag queen Frankie Valle and the 4 Seasons  cover band out of this!
 
Tracianne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The one on the left is the one who was killed, the one on the right is the killer.
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which one was fer it, and which one was agan it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Drunk kid uses a car to squish the life out of a guy and bail is $40,000.

Angry man uses gun to permanently ventilate his brother and bail is $750,000.

Someone is getting the poo end of the wiping stick.


Some asshole always does. It's how those things work.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guess he was right , the shot was deadly ..
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Illinois man
Uh-huh...
killed half-brother
Yeah...
by shooting him in the head
Ok...
during heated family argument
Yeeesss....
over COVID-19 vaccines.
THERE IT IS!

It took a minute but I knew we'd get there!

Based on the story, I'm led to believe both were anti-vaxxer and were just arguing over whether the 5G or lizard DNA would get them.


Insert <Whynotboth.jpg> here
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's about somebody fixing the cable?

*clicks link*

Well, that was going to be my second guess.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flincher: He got caught in a three-way felching fest with Rudy and Ladybugs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: iToad: Believe it or not, some fool once actually said that an armed society was a polite society.

What moron said that shiat?


Heinlen, in a book that is a nuanced look at a society of genetically altered superhumans where you have a choice to be in a class of people carrying sidearms, or a class of people who refuse to. If you carry a sidearm, you get to do whatever you want, and if you do it to someone else with a sidearm, they get to duel you. If they refuse to carry a sidearm you can essentially pretend they aren't even there.

Since we do not live in a socialist nation of genetically altered superhumans around which a ritual duel is built, the quote is very often used out of context in the assumption that "If I think the other guy is carrying, I'll be polite before risking my own life." Then these same people decry the use of firearms among the poor, gangsters, et al.

Often the same people who argue that there's no such thing as an assault rifle, or that guns aren't designed to kill people, they're designed to propel a projectile at high speed and is just a tool.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Illinois man
Uh-huh...
killed half-brother
Yeah...
by shooting him in the head
Ok...
during heated family argument
Yeeesss....
over COVID-19 vaccines.
THERE IT IS!

It took a minute but I knew we'd get there!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dryknife: Which one was fer it, and which one was agan it?


This is what I'm wondering as well.

It's probably obvious from context, but the deceased was a corrections officer, so anything's possible.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lord knows there's nothing more polite than war.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gopher321: Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.

[Fark user image 750x749]
indeed

You forgot the F150.


*on 72-month payment plan
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oops. I guessed incoherent ranting at a school board meeting. You win this round, subby!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am sorry Subby, but humans do not live to be a 130 years old, so this guy is long past middle aged.  Sorry if that means you have to face some kind of unpleasant reality.


Humans have lived to age 122, so the middle third would be 40 to 80.
 
My Third Testicle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My guess is one thought hydroxychloroquine was better than ivermectin.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Racist headline is racist.
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gopher321: Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.

[Fark user image 750x749]
indeed

You forgot the F150.


Harley
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't know Jon Voight had a half brother.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: iToad: Believe it or not, some fool once actually said that an armed society was a polite society.



What moron said that shiat?


Robert Heinlein believe it or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scanman61: gopher321: Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: So was he giving the shot to his unvaccinated brother?  I need to know who to root for here.  The lack of a goatee makes it hard to tell who is the bad guy.

[Fark user image 750x749]
indeed

You forgot the F150.

Harley


Yeah, the three-wheeled tricycle ones......
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with the use of a firearm."

What a Dick.


you are bad and you should feel bad.
 
