(Portland Press Herald)   The ticket agent who checked in Mohamed Atta: "All this stuff comes flooding back - feeling guilty - even though it's well behind me and I know it's not my fault ... My wife says I sometimes scream at night"   (pressherald.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard a lot of those airline and airport employees got a very scary vibe from those guys. But how could you act on a hunch? Your supervisor would say that you're crazy.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I heard a lot of those airline and airport employees got a very scary vibe from those guys. But how could you act on a hunch? Your supervisor would say that you're crazy.


Would have been called a racist if they had just said the guys gave them bad vibes and tried to stop them.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance


Florida FBI agents were too busy tracking down the McDonald's Monopoly scam to care about people in flight school who were only interested in flying, not taking off or landing.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's rough...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was basically Kramer's fault.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Bowl Hoo: Jake Havechek: I heard a lot of those airline and airport employees got a very scary vibe from those guys. But how could you act on a hunch? Your supervisor would say that you're crazy.

Would have been called a racist if they had just said the guys gave them bad vibes and tried to stop them.


Different world back then.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Bowl Hoo: Would have been called a racist if they had just said the guys gave them bad vibes and tried to stop them.


Oh yeah, sure...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of all the people that failed at their jobs that allowed the terrorists to pull off 9/11, ticket agents are not even eligible to be added to the list.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I despise the "truthers". Bin laden had been pissed off at America long enough, studied our weaknesses and exploited them. It's as simple as that. Even though some intelligence agencies were sounding unheard alarms, most of us were all; "it can't happen here".  Then it did.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Then there are people who poison entire ecosystems and sleep soundly on top of a pile of money with many beautiful ladies.  So, everything evens out, and there's definitely a caring god watching over it all.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's why I despise the "truthers". Bin laden had been pissed off at America long enough, studied our weaknesses and exploited them. It's as simple as that. Even though some intelligence agencies were sounding unheard alarms, most of us were all; "it can't happen here".  Then it did.


"We covered our asses and that's what matters."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Munden: Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance


Like the flight instructor that called the FBI on the hijackers because they didnt want to learn how to land and the FBI told him to get farked? Like that guy?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, here we are, the 20 year anniversary introspective world championships.

This is where all the media outlets (especially those NBC wankers) fill the airwaves with anguish and heartache about what we did wrong 20 years ago, but they will all be extra careful not to mention that all the intelligence services farked up on a massive scale.

America has never understood the difference between victims and heroes, welcome to a month of celebrating that ignorance.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Out of all the people that failed at their jobs that allowed the terrorists to pull off 9/11, ticket agents are not even eligible to be added to the list.


Other than LEO and Intel people who missed things, nobody on the planes, at the airports deserve any blame.

Following procedures that had been established for the way hijackings went this would have had an entirely different outcome.  Except Bin Laden changed the playbook in a way that no civilian bystander could have imagined.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Munden: Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance

Like the flight instructor that called the FBI on the hijackers because they didnt want to learn how to land and the FBI told him to get farked? Like that guy?


Exactly. Not a failure of the agencies themselves, but communication between intelligence agencies and supervisors saying, "it's nothing, why are you bothering me with this crap?".
 
Adebisi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uhhh, we all know Supertramp was behind it all. They tried to warn us in 1979.

dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's okay, the US has had TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN September 11ths from Covid, and large numbers of American deaths don't matter to Republicans anymore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you have a minute, read about Rick Rescorla, a guy who knew something was coming.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If you have a minute, read about Rick Rescorla, a guy who knew something was coming.


Truly lost a good man in Rescorla.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No one has clairvoyance..Every government security agency has people that do nothing but risk assessment
based on what they DO know..And when it comes down to it, those people can write a risk assessment
report, pass it on..From there it's like 10,000 monkeys at 10,000 typewriters..Eventually they will hit on
something that they stop, sometimes they miss totally..But they also have a lot of garbage to sift through.

The idea of pinning or taking the blame for something completely disconnected from them is absurd.
That's why we need to stop pinning blame for shat that happens on people..No ONE person is going
to be that superhero Jack Ryan or Jason Bourne that has some magical clairvoyance into events that
are happening or being planned on the other side of the planet in a farking cave, or some natural
event, or whatever...It's what is done to HELP make the situation better during , or in the aftermath that
counts for the leadership..
 
undernova
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll take the heat for what I'm about to say.

He didn't suspect jack shiat. Not in any meaningful way. Suspicion is great in hindsight, because most of the time, immediate suspicion is rooted in the detritus of human nature. 2 days ago, a guy I work with "suspected" a group of smiling brown skinned 20-somethings taking a picture in the middle of the street, "because of Afghanistan and stuff." I see no difference The subject of this story did his job, and the unthinkable happened. I hope he gets the therapy he needs, and I hope we don't ever have to hear his story again.

I dread this time of year, because the majority of what we'll do is give airtime to garbage stories like this. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead from the wars we fought in the names of the 9/11 victims and the then-President's father. 13 people died just a few days ago under the mission name of a war that started with this incident. He didn't do anything to stop Atta, because no matter how hard he works to rationalize and assign blame, he was not a person in a position to actually stop what was going to take place. We're reading about it now BECAUSE of the futility of his position - not because it was some great opportunity to end horror tragically lost. He was a cog in a machine that's still running today. Publishing stories like this is exploitative of the fact that he too is a victim of what happened that day - but not in the way this story leads us to believe.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile  Gov. DeathSentence sleeps like a baby as he dreams of killing 3000 people to commemorate 9/11. A blood sacrifice is the only way to show the world what freedumb looks like.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It was basically Kramer's fault.


That's great.
 
Weapon of Mass Consumption
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Media is an interesting thing. It seems to have been agreed (insert social or conspiratorial nugget here) that we will never discuss or show the horror that was people jumping from those towers in their last defiant expression of free will - knowing they were trapped and fated to die.

And that's how history gets white washed.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: No one has clairvoyance..Every government security agency has people that do nothing but risk assessment
based on what they DO know..And when it comes down to it, those people can write a risk assessment
report, pass it on..From there it's like 10,000 monkeys at 10,000 typewriters..Eventually they will hit on
something that they stop, sometimes they miss totally..But they also have a lot of garbage to sift through.

The idea of pinning or taking the blame for something completely disconnected from them is absurd.
That's why we need to stop pinning blame for shat that happens on people..No ONE person is going
to be that superhero Jack Ryan or Jason Bourne that has some magical clairvoyance into events that
are happening or being planned on the other side of the planet in a farking cave, or some natural
event, or whatever...It's what is done to HELP make the situation better during , or in the aftermath that
counts for the leadership..


Beyond that - in the aftermath of 911, the big question was "How didn't we put it all together."  Different agencies had a piece of the puzzle, but nobody was putting together the pieces, drawing the connections, and seeing what was happening.  Iraq was the opposite:  determined not to get caught off guard, the agencies dug hard to find the pieces and how they fit together.  In their "never again" haste, they drew them where no connection existed. s disingenuous to lambaste the agencies for underacting in putting 9/11 together and overacting to put the Iraq war WMDs together.
 
advex101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The hijackers did not have a single illegal thing in their possession when they cleared security.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

advex101: The hijackers did not have a single illegal thing in their possession when they cleared security.


When I flew, long before then as a teenager, I sometimes had a small Swiss Army knife in my pocket. It just went in the bowl with my keys before I went through the metal detector and I got them back after. No big deal back then.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember seeing Mr Tuohey on Oprah, and was struck by his obvious torment, and also by the cruel, harsh way Oprah treated him, as if he had caused the tragedy.


is this true?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Jake Havechek: If you have a minute, read about Rick Rescorla, a guy who knew something was coming.

Truly lost a good man in Rescorla.


Totally. That link is thin on his actions on 9/11, but he made sure everyone in Morgan Stanley was evacuated safely, then went back in, tramped up a bunch of floors back upstairs to help anyone else that he could.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I saw one of the hijackers before the attack. Our family was having dinner in the restaurant at our local (Fairfield CT) motel. Sitting at the bar was a guy in a hoodie, glaring at everyone in the restaurant. I've never seen such an expression of hatred.
I read later that some of the hijackers had spent the night in that hotel, so I guess he might have been one of them.
Or not.
Point is - there is nothing meaningful that could have been done about it. As far as I'm aware, "looking at me in a funny way" isn't on the books.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Munden: Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance


What about the security screeners who let people through with box cutters?
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Ah, here we are, the 20 year anniversary introspective world championships.

This is where all the media outlets (especially those NBC wankers) fill the airwaves with anguish and heartache about what we did wrong 20 years ago, but they will all be extra careful not to mention that all the intelligence services farked up on a massive scale.

America has never understood the difference between victims and heroes, welcome to a month of celebrating that ignorance.


They'll also be careful not to mention this was done in the name of Allah and the Prophet Mohammed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Munden: Flight instructors, INS Agents granting visas, and employees of 3-letter agencies also wished they had clairvoyance

What about the security screeners who let people through with box cutters?


Not illegal then. Try to keep up.
 
brerjeff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weapon of Mass Consumption: Media is an interesting thing. It seems to have been agreed (insert social or conspiratorial nugget here) that we will never discuss or show the horror that was people jumping from those towers in their last defiant expression of free will - knowing they were trapped and fated to die.

And that's how history gets white washed.


The 9/11 memorial in NYC has an exhibit that shows the people jumping. It's not like it's forgotten.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 minute ago  

peterquince: It's okay, the US has had TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN September 11ths from Covid, and large numbers of American deaths don't matter to Republicans anymore.


Congrats. You certainly typed some words.
 
