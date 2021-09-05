 Skip to content
(Stoke Sentinel) Weeners Viagra thief 'not a hardened criminal', lawyer says   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
20
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course he is, counselor.  Well, at least for four hours.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame the lawyer for trying to get him off.
 
id10ts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he took it, but he didn't take it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously not. That's why he needs viagra.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Cooper has been handed a 12 month conditional discharge at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Not a very stiff sentence.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need a prescription for it over there?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Cialis would work better for him
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For his thrusts against the system, he faces stiff fines and will penetrate the penal system.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Maybe Cialis would work better for him


Maybe but who wants to lug those farking bathtubs around.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well not now he isnt.  You took his Viagra away!  You jerks
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you incarceration lasts more than four hours, seek a bail hearing immediately
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He aspires to be; pretty clear motive.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fantastic headline Subby!
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sometimes the headline just writes itself.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's Dick Pun Sunday up in here!
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If your conditional discharge lasts longer than 12 months, stop stealing viagra.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's an upright citizen.
 
groverpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: You don't need a prescription for it over there?


Up to 50mg tablets can be bought without prescription in the UK apparently but at £5/pill (4 pills) you'd think they'd be under lock and key.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some people get off on crime, others need crime To get off.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Now Cooper has been handed a 12 month conditional discharge at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Not a very stiff sentence.


The discharging will commence momentarily......once he gets the Viagra back.
 
