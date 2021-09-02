 Skip to content
(Army Times)   FBI child sex crimes investigator was apparently taking notes
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, what a farking creep
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Following the UNHRC model, I see.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.


Maybe they get paid more?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Nosatril: I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.

Maybe they get paid more?


Not sure it would be worth it. I think the Facebook people who have the job of screening that shiat end up psychologically damaged within months and quitting within a year. It is a horrible job.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.


I can only assume that some take an immense personal satisfaction from catching the bad guys.

In this particular case I'm curious how far back they'll uncover crimes, and if they'll have found any sort of turning-point in his behavior or not.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Raise your hand if this surprises you.

Anyone?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Tyrone Slothrop: Nosatril: I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.

Maybe they get paid more?

Not sure it would be worth it. I think the Facebook people who have the job of screening that shiat end up psychologically damaged within months and quitting within a year. It is a horrible job.


The Facebook people don't receive a government pension that lets them retire in their fifties if they started their career with the organization in any capacity in their twenties, and the Facebook people don't have enforcement powers to arrest and refer for prosecution any perpetrators that they uncover.
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Why do you rob banks?"
"That's where the money is."
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Tyrone Slothrop: Nosatril: I struggle to find any reason for someone to sign up for that job unless they were into it.

Maybe they get paid more?

Not sure it would be worth it. I think the Facebook people who have the job of screening that shiat end up psychologically damaged within months and quitting within a year. It is a horrible job.


I worked a contract replacing some of the FBI's networking equipment and they have a room designated for nothing but screening. They take turns every 90 days going through it.
EVERYBODY avoid that room and if it had to be opened, we got kicked out.

When you could see the disdain for humanity, that's how you know someone had just finished their stint.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: "Why do you rob banks?"
"That's where the money is."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
authorities charged him with exposing himself to two teenage girls on multiple occasions

Lauren Boebert is already demanding his release.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who better fit that job?  To catch a predator, you must become a predator.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, the FBI does have the country's best kiddie pron collection.  What better way for a perv to access it?
 
