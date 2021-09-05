 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Seven warehouses closed for moving their most profitable goods to another warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida   (nbcnews.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, New Orleans, Health, health department, separate state order, Government, single warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida, NBC, Nursing  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile the industry will award the home operators with the Innovator of the Year Award for finding a new way to maximize profits.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dartanian Stovall" is a cool name.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the families sue the hell out of em. This is disgusting.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Meanwhile the industry will award the home operators with the Innovator of the Year Award for finding a new way to maximize profits.


Rule of Aquisition # 543
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with planning to kill yourself before you get put in a home is that as long as you have the cognitive and physical capacities to do it you keep putting it off and when the time comes it's too late and you're strapped to the gurney.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: State inspectors who went to the warehouse in the town of Independence "were expelled from the property" and "were subject to intimidation by the owner of the seven nursing facilities," the health department said.

This should have resulted in the immediate arrest the owner, anyone that followed the orders of the owner to hinder inspectors, the owner being added to a blacklist ineligible to own any sort of retirement community subject to government oversight, and the start of paperwork to revoke business licenses and seizure of assets in order to provide for the care of the surviving residents.

Then the police homicide department needs to start investigating the deaths of the residents and refer the owner for homicide-related charges.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: The problem with planning to kill yourself before you get put in a home is that as long as you have the cognitive and physical capacities to do it you keep putting it off and when the time comes it's too late and you're strapped to the gurney.


Party more. Die before 50.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?


Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving them to a more secure building is where they farked up. Should have wheeled them out to the safety of the driveway.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?


Wonder what the owner would have said had the storm taken out the warehouse.
"Its the governments fault for not telling us not to do it."
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus H. Christ.

Ahem. It's the Catholic Church.

NEW ORLEANS -
The Archdiocese of New Orleans manages or owns six senior living facilities that city officials have deemed unfit for occupancy in the past two days. Three people died at those complexes following Hurricane Ida, according to a city spokesperson.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also FTFA: AARP Louisiana director Denise Bottcher said in a statement Friday that the organization is calling for state and federal investigations "into the warehousing of vulnerable, medically fragile adults and seniors during Hurricane Ida. "
"Nursing homes have a duty to care for their residents, which includes planning for emergencies and evacuations," she said. "These tragic deaths are the result of a complete failure of oversight, enforcement, and planning dating back more than a decade."

Perhaps the AARP and its members should take a more active position in pushing for social programs and representation that will better seek to protect their interests.

But this being Louisiana and thinking back to the deaths in the aftermath of Katrina, I doubt this is going to happen now, seeing how it didn't happen then either.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flondrix: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.


The issue is not whether or not they should have been moved. The issue was that this was the emergency backup plan.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Jesus H. Christ.

Ahem. It's the Catholic Church.

NEW ORLEANS -
The Archdiocese of New Orleans manages or owns six senior living facilities that city officials have deemed unfit for occupancy in the past two days. Three people died at those complexes following Hurricane Ida, according to a city spokesperson.


Got a link?  I'm curious if these are the same senior living facilities or are additionals ones with problems.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: flondrix: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.

The issue is not whether or not they should have been moved. The issue was that this was the emergency backup plan.


Or rather, they did not have a proper plan at all and this was what they came up on with spur of the moment.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many instances do we have of conventional hospitals treating patients in parking garages because they are overrun with COVID patients? Warehouses at least have walls, perhaps cooling systems.

And it's something of a what about argument, but I can't take a red state health official seriously when he says: "The lack of regard for the vulnerable residents' wellbeing is an affront to human dignity."
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Link to news on Catholic Church's final solution for elderly in their care
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
State inspectors who went to the warehouse in the town of Independence "were expelled from the property" and "were subject to intimidation by the owner of the seven nursing facilities," the health department said.
...
The state health department said it moved the 843 patients from the warehouse Wednesday to other facilities or special needs shelters.

...I'm sorry, um, what?

At that point, you call in a friggin' army of cops, arrest every goddamned staff member in the building, and then bring in qualified professionals to restore care & quality of life while you personally, on camera, with full understanding of the consequences to which you'll accede to maintain the rule of law, beat the everloving shiat out of the owner.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flondrix: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.


Boy, this thread didn't make it very far.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: eclecticman666: flondrix: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.

The issue is not whether or not they should have been moved. The issue was that this was the emergency backup plan.

Or rather, they did not have a proper plan at all and this was what they came up on with spur of the moment.


Or their plan was to relocate residents of some of their local nursing homes to other local nursing homes.  Which means that they were not prepared for regional devastation.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: eclecticman666: eclecticman666: flondrix: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Yeah, it's not a matter of the warehouse being a proper place for patients--it isn't.  The question that should be asked is, did the immediate danger warrant moving the patients out of a proper facility that was in the path of a hurricane and into something that wasn't a proper facility but wasn't in the path of a hurricane?  For comparison, look at the fate of patients who weren't evacuated from nursing homes ahead of hurricane Katrina.

Nobody wants their family to spend the night in the London Underground...unless the Nazis are bombing the shiat out of London.  Then it starts to sound like a good idea.

The issue is not whether or not they should have been moved. The issue was that this was the emergency backup plan.

Or rather, they did not have a proper plan at all and this was what they came up on with spur of the moment.

Or their plan was to relocate residents of some of their local nursing homes to other local nursing homes.  Which means that they were not prepared for regional devastation.


They only had 16 years to prepare. I mean, come on.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: wildcardjack: So, how did the evacuated facilities fair?

Wonder what the owner would have said had the storm taken out the warehouse.
"Its the governments fault for not telling us not to do it."


Actually, it sounds like the storm did take out the warehouse. Nominally, a warehouse should have a three or four foot elevation for the trailers to dock at.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lemon party,
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: State inspectors who went to the warehouse in the town of Independence "were expelled from the property" and "were subject to intimidation by the owner of the seven nursing facilities," the health department said.

This should have resulted in the immediate arrest the owner, anyone that followed the orders of the owner to hinder inspectors, the owner being added to a blacklist ineligible to own any sort of retirement community subject to government oversight, and the start of paperwork to revoke business licenses and seizure of assets in order to provide for the care of the surviving residents.

Then the police homicide department needs to start investigating the deaths of the residents and refer the owner for homicide-related charges.


Agreed the state inspectors should have come back with the state police and took over. arrested the staff and relocate the patients to new homes.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're the residents mostly people of color? Remember the republican bingo card, we're waiting for a mention of methamphetamine or guns, and whether they used coal rollers to move anyone...
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: At that point, you call in a friggin' army of cops


Well, we're talking about what, the morning after a hurricane?  First responders are going to be a little thin on the ground right then and there, I'd imagine.

I don't disagree in essence.  I just think that "not thinking of it" and "not even trying" probably isn't the reason that exact scenario didn't happen.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: TWX: FTFA: State inspectors who went to the warehouse in the town of Independence "were expelled from the property" and "were subject to intimidation by the owner of the seven nursing facilities," the health department said.

This should have resulted in the immediate arrest the owner, anyone that followed the orders of the owner to hinder inspectors, the owner being added to a blacklist ineligible to own any sort of retirement community subject to government oversight, and the start of paperwork to revoke business licenses and seizure of assets in order to provide for the care of the surviving residents.

Then the police homicide department needs to start investigating the deaths of the residents and refer the owner for homicide-related charges.

Agreed the state inspectors should have come back with the state police and took over. arrested the staff and relocate the patients to new homes.


Sure. But where would they have moved the 843 people to? Could totally see the cops turning that over in their heads and deciding, nope too hard. Unless they had a different warehouse.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Breaking: Old people are likely to die during a disaster.

Seriously, I don't know what people expected the nursing homes to do. Have fully prepared alternate locations waiting for them just in case, or just leave people in the path of a hurricane. (I think the latter has been tried with a lot of failures)

It seems like they either had a plan, or came up with one quickly, and did the best they could do under the circumstances. Things didn't go as well as they would have liked, but I don't see any bad intent.

Hurricanes give plenty of warning. If you want grandma to make it through, then come pick her up and see if you're able to keep her alive.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The problem with planning to kill yourself before you get put in a home is that as long as you have the cognitive and physical capacities to do it you keep putting it off and when the time comes it's too late and you're strapped to the gurney.


I see the problem as a religion-complication (You can't play God!) to the difficulties from legal standpoints (like was it truly one's wish or let's pressure grandma to sign the euthanasia papers so she's not a burden and we can collect inheritance now!).  I think the religious argument is irrelevant, but the legal issue is real.  I'd like a system which had the proper safeguards, but would allow me to die with the dignity and minimal pain that we readily afford our pets and sometimes even livestock.

I have family who, him at 95 and her at 92, one got a bad cancer diagnosis. Chose not to treat and once the symptoms set in, the made calls to family and said their goodbyes.  By the time another relative called the front desk of the home they were at, he had shot and killed her and then himself.  I loved them and it hurts that he had to do violence, to witness if for even a moment what he did, as an act of mercy.  He was still very strong and quite healthy, but didn't want to live without her and certainly couldn't after killing her.

They deserved the dignity, the compassion, the right!, to lay down together and go peacefully from a pill, a hypo, a glass of spiked juice, etc. Anything better than that.
 
NEDM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: State inspectors who went to the warehouse in the town of Independence "were expelled from the property" and "were subject to intimidation by the owner of the seven nursing facilities," the health department said.

This should have resulted in the immediate arrest the owner, anyone that followed the orders of the owner to hinder inspectors, the owner being added to a blacklist ineligible to own any sort of retirement community subject to government oversight, and the start of paperwork to revoke business licenses and seizure of assets in order to provide for the care of the surviving residents.

Then the police homicide department needs to start investigating the deaths of the residents and refer the owner for homicide-related charges.


Considering the state ordered all seven shut down and moved the residents out, that's probably exactly what happened.  The owner's reprieve lasted just as long as it took the state police to get there.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love playing god. It's like playing doctor but you get to use a taser.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Link to news on Catholic Church's final solution for elderly in their care


So the RCC didn't warehouse the residents in their charge, it simply ignored them where they lay.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "Dartanian Stovall" is a cool name.


I've heard of Anglicization of foreign names,
But this is the first Americanization I've seen.

/American English
//The ability to misspell words out of shher spite and call it a language branch
///That picture of Samuel Johnson posted so often here? That book is your dictionary.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If that gallows that the peaceful tourists took to the Capitol on January 6th is in storage somewhere it could be useful in New Orleans. Set it up on Jackson Square and process every executive in the company.

Make public announcements in advance, we want good attendance.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Then the police homicide department needs to start investigating the deaths of the residents and refer the owner for homicide-related charges.


Aren't there alligators in the bayou? Seems some of the family would make sure a missing persons investigation came first.
 
