21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have seen several lists like this before. This is nothing new.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
12.  Don't ask questions you don't want answers to.

13.  Separate bathrooms
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So wait your telling me my wife and I should be treating our selves as equals...who knew?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I have seen several lists like this before. This is nothing new.


You always say shiat like this but you still won't do the dishes.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: 12.  Don't ask questions you don't want answers to.

13.  Separate bathrooms


14. Be on the same wavelength politically.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Butt Stuff
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Butt Stuff


15. Butt stuff.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all about how you resolve conflict.

Conflict is inevitable. If you have the same conflict resolution styles and goals, you'll be ok.

If you don't conflict multiplies.
 
sotua
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Key and Peele: Clear History
Youtube 9xDXF0agUeM
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
16. If she voted for Trump, she's out.
16.5. If he voted for Trump, he's out.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
17. Separate OnlyFans accounts
 
PureBounds
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LOL. I think me and the wife hit TWO of TEN.

/Married 20 years this month.
//Secret? No Kids.
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
on the other end of the spectrum, those people that have the joint email address or Facebook account that is like SallyAndMichael Johnson.

I always just assume one them is a serial cheater or got caught following hundreds of Instagram models.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't forget to tag #2 as a header.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baorao: on the other end of the spectrum, those people that have the joint email address or Facebook account that is like SallyAndMichael Johnson.

I always just assume one them is a serial cheater or got caught following hundreds of Instagram models.


You can bet that trust is pretty much nonexistent in those relationships
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't talk in your sleep.
Change your passwords weekly.
Just nod and smile.
Join a gym with a punching bag.
DO NOT buy a gun.
 
janzee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
10 things I never have to think about.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Azz: baorao: on the other end of the spectrum, those people that have the joint email address or Facebook account that is like SallyAndMichael Johnson.

I always just assume one them is a serial cheater or got caught following hundreds of Instagram models.

You can bet that trust is pretty much nonexistent in those relationships


I was going through LinkedIn a while back and the contact email for an old friend of mine was his wife's address.

*Shudder*
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I only got 1 out of 11.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Azz: 17. Separate OnlyFans accounts


18. Don't have kids
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
18. Agree on how to raise your children if you have any.
19. Money. Have it. Lots.
 
