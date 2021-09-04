 Skip to content
 
(Some Police Tribune guy)   Well hey. Fewer to give speeding tickets   (policetribune.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, religious exemption requests, staff members, fetal cell lines, Washington State Patrol, unfair labor practice lawsuit, directive of Inslee  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't see that working out well for the state.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If that's the first thing you thought of submitter maybe you should surrender your license and take the bus.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fewer to shoot Black people.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good. fark em. Half of them were lying anyway. And "half" is conservative.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bye Policia
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There should never be a "religious exemption" for anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have fun moving to Idaho.

/don't let the door
//hit you in the ass
///on the way out
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: There should never be a "religious exemption" for anything.


derp.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inslee sees what's coming this fall. Better to do the purge now than have to rely on these dumbasses at the height of the fall surge.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet the incidence of police misconduct goes down because of this. Imo antivaxers tend to be racists.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

433: kudayta: There should never be a "religious exemption" for anything.

derp.


Well except for that.
 
DLinds
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, the key is not to defund the police, but to require them to take life saving measures to protect themselves and their communities.
 
