(Inside the Magic)   Tom Sawyer's Island evacuated at Disney World after teenager allegedly spotted carrying a hatchet. Aunt Polly don't want to hear he was just helpin' Jim split the kindlings before supper   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This kid named Tom Sawyer talked him in to it.
/ gonna help whitewash a fence tomorrow too.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RUSH - TOM SAWYER - INTRO SOUTH PARK - HD
Youtube Eh_9NY56Sxw
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress​.​com image 508x342]


What does that even mean?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fark Tom, the conformist bastard.  At least Huck seemed to understand N-word Jim's lament.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Suspect reportedly had a mean, mean stride.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vyvyan - I think I'll play murder in the dark.
Youtube n6WXjsb6V2U
 
