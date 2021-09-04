 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 853: "Off Center". Details and rules in first post.
34
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Off Center

Description: Show us photos where the subject isn't centered in the composition but rather off center.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"By The Pavilion"

Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida at the Millerstown (PA) Community Park.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're Here"

A boat not in use when I traveled through Frenchtown-Rumbly, MD.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Lookout"

Seagulls during my trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lane County Fair
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dragonfly (and teasel)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Every rose has its...ambush predators
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/flower
/Denver, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/Boat-tailed Grackle;
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/plywood cutout before sunrise
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Giant Swallowtail nectaring on Butterfly Bush flowers
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bumblebee betting nectar on Goldenrod
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Small Dragonfly atop a flower stank
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plasma machine, 2019.
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marble Canyon
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Downtown KC
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Summer Snow Squall

Fremont Lake, Wyoming
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
surfing comp-1051 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Longboarder riding the nose
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
flagstaff-006 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Hummingbird approaching the feeder
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2017 preserve-012 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Fiddler crabs on the move
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

low tide investigations
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lopsided Moon over Grand Turk
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the the Othello 'Quintet' Tunnels in the Coquihalla Canyon along the Kettle Valley Railway



For those interested...Othello Tunnels
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


9-6-21 Lake Superior
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red-Winged Blackbird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Damselflies by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Echeveria Blooms by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

