CSB Sunday Morning: Labor Day travel adventures
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I rode my bicycle to the local MTB trails and rode for a few hours.

I'm planning on riding my bicycle to the beach tomorrow.

I don't plan in getting in a motor vehicle for the entire weekend.

A full tank of gas will last me over a month. Sh*t's expensive these days.

/cheap bastard
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I've never traveled on Labor Day because either I had school or a kid in school or had to be at work anyway, and besides, almost always prefer staying home and being lazy to the stress of traveling.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Got farked with by dolphins in the Maui channel - like the buzz the tower scene in top gun, but underwater.  I was the guy with the coffee.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was around this time last year we took a road trip out to Big Sky, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons & Jackson Hole, and the Black Hills.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stayed home this year to watch Penn State beat Wisconsin. Other folks went to the Hamburg (Pennsylvania) burger festival.

Last year I worked Census for No Response Follow-Up since nothing was going on anyway.

Two years ago was a National Hard Crab Derby trip in Crisfield, Maryland. I have been there a few times before but this one was special since I tried going in 2016 and 2017 but the weather was bad so they cancelled races. It was nice to name my crabs names after being denied a couple of times. Kurt Crabain was finally released onto this world....until it lost and was invited to a Crab Bake along with Sidney Crabby, Crawl Forrest Crawl, and many others.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: I've never traveled on Labor Day because either I had school or a kid in school or had to be at work anyway, and besides, almost always prefer staying home and being lazy to the stress of traveling.


Also, Monday was always deadline day unless it was Christmas Day or New Year's Day. I didn't get a four-day vacation even at Thanksgiving until after I'd gotten a different job.

I did get 10 days off once, but that was my maternity leave. (I should probably mention that I worked for my parents back then.)
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Recent Labor Day weekend travels:

2014 - Glacier NP
2015 - Tetons
2016 - Great Falls
2017 - Cody
2018 - Coeur d'Alene
2019 - Calgary/Banff
2020 - Nowhere
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: Recent Labor Day weekend travels:

2014 - Glacier NP
2015 - Tetons
2016 - Great Falls
2017 - Cody
2018 - Coeur d'Alene
2019 - Calgary/Banff
2020 - Nowhere


For the same timeframe for me:

2014- National Hard Crab Derby, Crisfield, MD (friend's crab got 3rd overall out of 500)
2015- La Festiva Italiana, Scranton, PA
2016- Ocean City, MD, Crisfield, MD, bad weather forces us to go to Scranton festival mentioned above.
2017- National Hard Crab Derby, but bad weather messed up a lot of things.
2018- A Taste of Hamburg Festival, Hamburg, PA
2019- National Hard Crab Derby, Crisfield, MD (Finally, good weather and good times!)
2020- Nothing, did Census work but did go to Juniata (PA) County Fair that Monday.
2021- Nothing, watched Penn State beat Wisconsin but will go to Juniata County Fair eventually.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: I rode my bicycle to the local MTB trails and rode for a few hours.

I'm planning on riding my bicycle to the beach tomorrow.

I don't plan in getting in a motor vehicle for the entire weekend.

A full tank of gas will last me over a month. Sh*t's expensive these days.

/cheap bastard


Username checks out
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"'The 5BAR has mimosas and yoga from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It's not your typical yoga. It's not your average session, it's more loose fit and relaxed,' Bliss added.
People are to bring a yoga mat or towel and load up on the bubblies beforehand."

There's no way this ends in anything other than disaster.

/ If you're going, please take a camera and report back to us!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have to travel for work tomorrow.

No, I am on salary, so no OT or holiday pay. But it's largely my choice and I'll get the holiday back later this month.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like someone mentioned above, i do not travel during holidays either. So I stay at home on Labor Day, Memorial day, Thanksgiving day etc.

The rest of the time I'm a wild man, going to the store once a week for groceries. And once I went to a hardware store. Oh yeah, I'm a wild man alright.

/ Before the pandemic I used to travel someplace on the East Coast about twice a year. Finger Lakes, Jensen Beach or where ever else my SO told me to go.

//  Except that time she told me to go to ...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When my son was 10 years old, we drove up to Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park with another father/son combo. We were doing a backpacking trip up to a cabin up there. After hiking about 3 miles, the trail opened up next to a lake and it began to snow. No big deal. It's just a flurry. It won't stick. It's still summer. So we kept hiking and it kept snowing harder, until it was coating the ground and piling up on our hats and packs. My kid was ok with the snow but the other kid had asthma and was not doing well. We couldn't keep going and hiking back to the car wasn't an option, so we had to camp. We found a spot in a meadow, right next to a "No Camping" sign (sorry aboot that) and pitched our tents. That night, I heard snow hitting the rain fly all night long and I was afraid the snow was piling up pretty deep. But when we woke up, the snow was only about 5" deep. We still decided to hike back out, since the boys' shoes would get soaked in the snow, so we had a snowball fight, hiked back to the car and stayed at Ainsworth Hot Springs for the 2nd night, where you can go through a cave while you're in the hot spring.

So, between WA and BC, I've been snowed upon in every month of the year except July. Not glaciers or snowbanks but snow falling from the sky and accumulating.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My 3-day holiday plans always involve staying off all roads and highways.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At a very small wedding this weekend at Twin Lakes, with thanks being closee had the 108 all to ourselves for almost the entire drive up a
Fark user imageView Full Size
nd back down to Groveland.

Hanging in Groveland at my brother's place for the rest of the weekend.

Been nice, very little smoke haze.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I rode my bicycle to the local MTB trails and rode for a few hours.

I'm planning on riding my bicycle to the beach tomorrow.

I don't plan in getting in a motor vehicle for the entire weekend.

A full tank of gas will last me over a month. Sh*t's expensive these days.

/cheap bastard


You forgot to brag about saving the environment and complain about drivers getting in your way
 
