(KOIN Portland)   Oh No, Proud Boy enforcer 'Tiny' Toese shot. Anyway   (koin.com)
34
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Unless it's out of a cannon into the sun, I don't really care.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Well it should have been a better shot and got him in the head."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maddog2030: "Well it should have been a better shot and got him in the head."


And yeah - why the hell can't anti-fascists shoot better than the f*cking Imperial Stormtroopers?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: maddog2030: "Well it should have been a better shot and got him in the head."

And yeah - why the hell can't anti-fascists shoot better than the f*cking Imperial Stormtroopers?


Still not sure who shot him, I will lmao if it turns out to be self inflicted.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AFAICT the protest was mostly Nazis attacking journalists while the cops cheered them on.

Makes it pretty much guaranteed this was friendly fire. Or dude shot himself in the foot.

Also pretty sure he's a convicted felon who shouldn't be carrying firearms, but he won't be charged for that shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.


exactly this
That is like, the only way someone gets shot in the foot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here is the video of him laying on the ground, being attended to


crappy angle, can't see anything. His cowboy boot is off.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.



Came here to say this.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Since the Butthole Surfers is already taken...

I've noticed that the counter protesters tend to use improvised melee weapons, so friendly fire most likely
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Unless it's out of a cannon into the sun, I don't really care.


To Shreds you say...
Youtube gHhOn2hnqmI
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was thinking it was one of his mates , but it's even funnier if he did it to himself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His foot?
Aw.

Unless he's George Washington odds are he'll be okay. Too bad.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maddog2030: "Well it should have been a better shot and got him in the head."


I can't wait for the follow up when they assemble every antifa member and fight him to save the world only to have him be killed by a guy wearing a metal suit.
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aw, I guess the Portland fascist cops had to finally step in and do something now that one of their own Brownshirts took a bullet to the foot.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shot and then lies on the ground like a little pussy biatch?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x617]

Shot and then lies on the ground like a little pussy biatch?


Eisenhower and Teddy were the last.two tough Republicans.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somacandra: Aw, I guess the Portland fascist cops had to finally step in and do something now that one of their own Brownshirts took a bullet to the foot.


Not really, since the incident occurred in Olympia, WA.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.


Some of us can, but we realize that the police want to kill us and actively protect the Nazis. Shooting has to be a last resort which is a real sunnuvabiatch since the fash can shoot and stab and gas with impunity.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.


Quick on the trigger, slow on the draw...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like Tiny Toese got footlose.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the masked 'Antifa' figures he squared off with were actually Proud Boys and it was a setup to only slightly wound him and blame it on Antifa?
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby. That news has turned my day around after the first thing that happened to me this morning was stepping in dog dirt as I walked through the dark kitchen to let her out. Cleaning the floor and my slipper took a short time. He might have trouble with that foot for the rest of his life. But I'm charitable. I'll hope it's a short life.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Benevolent Misanthrope: Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

I'm very much looking forward to the follow-up video that shows he did it himself while trying to draw his gun.

exactly this
That is like, the only way someone gets shot in the foot.


Will he still be able to live a full life, now that he only has 13 toes?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was cleaning his gun. With his dick.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many Toese does he have left?

/I'll show myself out
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, he was "squaring off with black clad Antifa," when shots rang out?

That's a one way to say, "he shot himself in the foot while trying to intimidate some Portland hippies," albeit with some poetic license with the narrative.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Morning Horsefarts: How many Toese does he have left?

/I'll show myself out


The ones he's got left are tinier.

/hey, wait up
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is there a Samoan Prowd Boi?
 
Valacirca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This link has a hilarious video of Meal Team 6 here doing the most cringe LARPing I have seen in my life after this guy gets shot, and considering how no one in the video is screaming anything like "they went that way" or "stop him!", I'm going to assume he definitely shot himself.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why is there a Samoan Prowd Boi?


Fascists who were invited into the club as tokens and became leaders.

The Proud Boys are all about authoritarianism and fascism, whether it's white nationalist or multicultural.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valacirca: This link has a hilarious video of Meal Team 6 here doing the most cringe LARPing I have seen in my life after this guy gets shot, and considering how no one in the video is screaming anything like "they went that way" or "stop him!", I'm going to assume he definitely shot himself.


The comments in that thread are FREAKING EPIC. Puts some of our threads to shame.
 
