(Daily Mail)   Prince Charles' closest aide Michael Fawcett is forced to resign after damning letter reveals he offered Saudi donor help securing a knighthood and British citizenship. Don't worry Piers Morgan will find a way to blame Meghan Markle   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who the fark could possibly care what those inbred simpletons with poor dentition do?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Who the fark could possibly care what those inbred simpletons with poor dentition do?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people don't buy knighthoods from the Prince?  I don't understand this royalty thing at all.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If Meagan Markle was around, then Prince Charles's aides would have been too busy making sure she stayed out of the Queen's royal chambers for this kind of nonsense to happen. But no, she selfishly decided to leave back to America and leave the Royal's without some one the press can target on a weekly basis."

Peirs Morgan mate, I've got the basic outline for you, feel free to colour this one in.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since TFA is from the Fail, there's no point in expending any effort in discussing what 'happened'.

It would be like caring about the outcomes of the Mueller report...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AnotherAussiefarker: "If Meagan Markle was around, then Prince Charles's aides would have been too busy making sure she stayed out of the Queen's royal chambers for this kind of nonsense to happen. But no, she selfishly decided to leave back to America and leave the Royal's without some one the press can target on a weekly basis."

Peirs Morgan mate, I've got the basic outline for you, feel free to colour this one in.


Carter hates that you've pre-empted him in his new schtick now that it's become increasingly impossible to defend brexit in brexit threads and he seems to be skipping them now.
 
Dave2042
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't this kind of thing the point of a royal family?
 
