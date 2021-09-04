 Skip to content
(The Daily Item)   This guy is going to be in trouble once he gets back to the farm   (dailyitem.com)
14
•       •       •

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Below the legal limit but failed the field sobriety test.

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clinton Township Fire Chief Todd Winder and Zook's father, also named Samuel Zook, retrieved the horse and told Snyder that they secured several bottles of alcohol hidden inside the carriage, police said.

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.


There was that 2011 debacle in Ohio, forced beard and hair cutting of those who the leader decided weren't pious enough. But it may have been more of an offshoot sect, as opposed to mainstream Amish beliefs.

I think it was 'This American Life' that did a podcast about it. Bizarre f*cking episode.

Here's an article,
https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/16-s​e​ntenced-in-amish-beard-cutting-case
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

There was that 2011 debacle in Ohio, forced beard and hair cutting of those who the leader decided weren't pious enough. But it may have been more of an offshoot sect, as opposed to mainstream Amish beliefs.

I think it was 'This American Life' that did a podcast about it. Bizarre f*cking episode.

Here's an article,

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.

There was that 2011 debacle in Ohio, forced beard and hair cutting of those who the leader decided weren't pious enough. But it may have been more of an offshoot sect, as opposed to mainstream Amish beliefs.

I think it was 'This American Life' that did a podcast about it. Bizarre f*cking episode.

Here's an article,
https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/16-se​ntenced-in-amish-beard-cutting-case


That was a great NPR episode. Like you, I can't say for sure if it was TAL, but whatever it was, it was a great listen. Crazy frickin' family, or at least crazy frickin' family elders, and one in particular.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Benevolent Misanthrope: Clinton Township Fire Chief Todd Winder and Zook's father, also named Samuel Zook, retrieved the horse and told Snyder that they secured several bottles of alcohol hidden inside the carriage, police said.

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.

There was that 2011 debacle in Ohio, forced beard and hair cutting of those who the leader decided weren't pious enough. But it may have been more of an offshoot sect, as opposed to mainstream Amish beliefs.

I think it was 'This American Life' that did a podcast about it. Bizarre f*cking episode.

Here's an article,
https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/16-se​ntenced-in-amish-beard-cutting-case


FTFA: "These crimes were definitely religiously motivated," said Michael Sirohman, the special agent in our Cleveland Field Office who investigated the case. Mullet and his Bergholz followers practiced a different kind of religion than other Amish communities, and Mullet believed those other communities were against him and were interfering with his authority. That was the underlying reason for the attacks, Sirohman said.

Can you imagine if this same standard were applied to Evangelical Christian churches?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two thoughts:

FTFA..he said did a lot for the community and was a member of the Clinton Township Fire Department...Zook finds that the thin blue line doesn't always extend toward firefighters.  The cop probably didn't like firefighters because they soak up much of that local glory he feels he's entitled to.  What's the firefighter going to do in retaliation?  Not put out the cop's house should it catch on fire?

The younger Zook's blood alcohol level was .067 percent...Holy sheep balls!  You sniff a beer and you blow a .08.  Unless the horse was also drunk, they should have let the poor kid go.  He's Amish, lives in PA, and his name is Sammy Lapp Zook.  Be happy he wasn't mainlining heroin.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was a great NPR episode. Like you, I can't say for sure if it was TAL, but whatever it was, it was a great listen. Crazy frickin' family, or at least crazy frickin' family elders, and one in particular.

Do men get shunned in Amish communities?  I've only heard of it happening to women.

There was that 2011 debacle in Ohio, forced beard and hair cutting of those who the leader decided weren't pious enough. But it may have been more of an offshoot sect, as opposed to mainstream Amish beliefs.

I think it was 'This American Life' that did a podcast about it. Bizarre f*cking episode.

Here's an article,
https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/16-se​ntenced-in-amish-beard-cutting-case

That was a great NPR episode. Like you, I can't say for sure if it was TAL, but whatever it was, it was a great listen. Crazy frickin' family, or at least crazy frickin' family elders, and one in particular.


Yeah, that was full on cult behavior.
He asks everyone to write down their sins, and then they arrive for dinner and he tells the mans own son to cut his fathers beard off. Then forces the other guy to live in a chicken coop? Fark me.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thought there would be Ivermectin involved
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: You sniff a beer and you blow a .08


That is such a giant pile of bullshiat I'd need to climb a ladder to find the top of it.

0.08 takes about 4-5 drinks for the average person, and it means drinking them fairly quickly (within an hour) so your body hasn't done much about filtering out the first before that last one hits you.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Zook told Snyder that he was traveling to a friend's house nine miles away

That poor horse.

And at two in the morning, no less.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Teens drinking and getting in trouble is pretty common among the Amish, at least where I lived.
Gotta be real careful driving on the back roads at night if you don't want to hit a horse.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like them Zook boys gone found some trouble again!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
